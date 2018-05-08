Here's What You Need To Know About What Trump Just Did To The Iran Nuclear Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has, after months of threatening to do so, signed a memorandum instructing the U.S. government to begin pulling out of the controversial deal over Iran's nuclear programs. His administration has outlined a number of steps it plans to take in the next six months, but it is still not entirely clear when certain provisions will end and what impacts that may have in the near- and long-term with regards to Iran or other international engagements, such as America's ongoing negotiations with North Korea. Trump made the announcement from the White House on May 8, 2018. As a presidential candidate, president-elect, and then president, he has continually railed against the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, pledging to either negotiate a new one, or, failing to do that, withdraw from the agreement entirely.

The biggest issue, as we at The War Zone have noted before, is that the JCPOA focuses on Iran's nuclear activities to the exclusion of everything else. Iran is, by the U.S. government's own admission, abiding by the letter of the deal. At the same time, however, the United States, as well as Israel, accuse Iranian authorities of violating the spirit of the agreement by not using relief from international sanctions and other tangible benefits to pursue stabilizing policies in the Middle East and elsewhere. Trump outlined this basic argument in his remarks on May 8, 2018:

"In theory, the so-called 'Iran deal' was supposed to protect the United States and our allies from the lunacy of an Iranian nuclear bomb, a weapon that will only endanger the survival of the Iranian regime. In fact, the deal allowed Iran to continue enriching uranium and, over time, reach the brink of a nuclear breakout. The deal lifted crippling economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for very weak limits on the regime’s nuclear activity, and no limits at all on its other malign behavior, including its sinister activities in Syria, Yemen, and other places all around the world."