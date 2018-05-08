China Teases Its H-20 Stealth Bomber and Trolls Northrop Grumman At The Same Time

Below is the Northrop Grumman commercial, which first aired during the Super Bowl in 2015.

Now, it's important to note that AVIC is no stranger to putting together lavish video presentations to mark major anniversaries in Chinese military aviation. But hidden at the very end of the just over five-minute long video is the brief view of what appears to be a flying-wing style aircraft under a sheet with the text "The Next..." in English. The clip never specifically mentions the H-20 and doesn’t give any details about the aircraft, but it seems very likely that this was at least meant to represent the ongoing project.

China Defense Online posted a copy of the video , which combines file footage with slick computer-generated graphics, online on May 8, 2018. Though the presentation has AVIC branding only, it is specifically a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Xi'an Aircraft Industrial Corporation , or XAC, which the Chinese government founded in 1958. XAC is reportedly responsible for the development of the H-20 and is also the primary firm behind the Y-20 airlifter , the country’s largest domestically designed aircraft.

The state-run Aviation Industry Corporation of China, or AVIC, may have given a first look at the long-rumored H-20 stealth bomber in a promotional video that apes Northrop Grumman’s famous Superbowl ad teasing what is now known as the B-21 Raider . The clip, which highlights the consortium’s various civil and military products, as well as those from its subsidiaries, has a number of other significant nods to the country’s strategic aviation capabilities, past and present.

Some have even suggested that the two clips are so close that the Chinese one may, in fact, be a heavily edited rip-off of Northrop Grumman's ad itself and not part of the official AVIC video at all. It is definitely possible that China Defense Online added its own teaser to the end.

However, a side-by-side comparison of the two clips shows that they are very distinct in many of the details. The timing is still slightly curious, though. The AVIC video began making the rounds shortly after James Drew, a reporter for Aviation Week, made a cryptic post on Twitter that many thought might lead to the first actual images of the B-21.

Northrop Grumman/AVIC via China Defense Online A side-by-side comparison of the two clips.

We now know that Drew's teaser tweet was a prank and he actually ended up announcing that he will be joining Northrop Grumman Mission Systems as Manager of Global Media, but his Tweet had already set off a storm of speculation online. This included one post from a Chinese military forum that was clearly meant to troll the announcement with a screenshot of the apparent AVIC reveal.

Whatever the exact origins of the H-20 segment are, according to a basic machine translation of the short China Defense Online story accompanying the video, its title is “Great Power Takeoff.” The bomber would certainly fit that description and presenting it in this way is clearly designed to demonstrate that China is capable of matching its western competitors. There have similarly been no confirmed photos or concept art at all of the H-20—though there are numerous fan-made renderings of what it might look like—despite XAC having reportedly been actively at work on the aircraft since the early 2000s. The 603rd Aircraft Design Institute is also linked to the project, which by most reliable accounts is crafting an aircraft broadly similar to Northrop Grumman’s B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. According to Airforces Monthly, reliable reports suggest the H-20’s basic design was largely frozen by 2011 and that XAC has built a number of subscale models, likely for aerodynamic and radar cross section evaluations, among other testing activities. Publicly available information suggests that base requirements called for an aircraft capable of carrying at least 10 tons of weaponry to an unrefueled range of 5,000 miles.

via Asia Times This image, reportedly from China Central Television, is one of many floating around the internet claiming to show the H-20, but does not appear to be real.