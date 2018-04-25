The Pentagon Wants To Stop Marauding Vehicles With High-Powered Microwave Beams

At its most basic, the concept is fairly simple. An array of microwave emitters shoots out a beam of energy that jams electronic devices, such as the control unit in an engine, effectively shutting it down.

“Anything that has electronics on it, these high-powered microwaves will affect,” David Law, head of the JNLWD Technology Division, told Defense One in March. “As long as the [microwave beam] is on [target], it holds the vehicle stopped.”

The Pentagon’s central less-than-lethal weapon office, called the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Directorate ( JNLWD ), is in charge of the project, which it formally refers to the Radio Frequency Vehicle Stopper (RFVS). Though the concept dates back even further than that, the U.S. military has been actively working on the program since at least 2007 and the goal is to demonstrate a relatively portable prototype suitable for actual operations by the end of 2019. Scientists and engineers have already used experimental versions to demonstrate how the system works, at least in principle, against vehicles on land and small boats.

Extremists and militants around the world are increasingly turning to suicide car bombs , as well as unmodified vehicles , for terrorist attacks and killing sprees both on the battlefield and regular city streets. Now, the U.S. military hopes it is getting close to crafting a practical radio frequency jammer that might be able to stop those threats dead in their tracks with high-powered microwaves .

These systems, such as spike strips , caltrops , and portable nets and barriers, don’t always produce uniform results depending on the size of the vehicle and its speed. Personnel often have to reset them after a single vehicle passes over or through them.

If JNLWD Technology Division can come up with a functional prototype, the benefits are clear. The microwave beam would be a much more capable and flexible option than existing vehicle stopping equipment.

Law told Defense One that the fixed system is, at least in its present form, three times larger than the mobile one. A model of the force application system that Defense One observed looks very similar to one called the RF Safe Stop from a company in the United Kingdom called Teledyne E2V, which weighs around 780 pounds , which could mean JNLWD's larger system is less than 2,500 pounds. If so, that would represent a significant reduction in its overall weight in the past two years.

It’s not clear just how big either RFVS system is. A 2016 briefing we at The War Zone obtained said the goal was for the final force protection design to be around 4,000 pounds and fit into 200 square foot area, while the force application type would be half that weight and quarter the overall size.

The force protection version is larger and supposed to defend static sites, such as checkpoints and base entry points, against car and truck bombs and similar threats. With added power and a larger microwave array, it reportedly has more than twice the range of the mobile type.

The force application type is small enough to fit on the back of a truck and could be used to stop a fleeing vehicle or to defend convoys on the move. This could also be useful for law enforcement personnel attempting to stop a specific suspect vehicle or a small smuggling boat . JNLWD says the present prototype of this system has an effective range of approximately 160 feet, according to Defense One.

At present, Law’s team is working on two variants, one for “force protection” and another for “force application.” Both are not supposed to harm a vehicle’s occupants in any way.

With its high-power microwave, the RFVS would be better able to stop a vehicle and keep it immobilized regardless of how big it is or how fast it’s moving, so long as the individual manning it can keep the beam on the target. A more automated system, with cueing from electro-optical, infrared, or other sensors would be even more capable and might be more quickly able to shift focus from one target to another. This latter functionality would be especially important in dealing with complex multi-vehicle attacks in which there might be decoys to distract from the most pressing threat, such a large truck bomb. In addition, unlike the other presently available options, the system JNLWD is working on does not run the risk of causing any permanent damage. This means that if troops or law enforcement make a mistake in employing the final RFVS in the future, they will not have accidentally destroyed private property, or worse. With this in mind, police, border guards, or similar security personnel might be able to eventually employ a smaller version with more localized effects to hold cars in place during routine traffic stops or at checkpoints and then release them afterward. As of 2016, the JNLWD was also working on exactly this kind of system, called the Pre-Emplaced Electrical Vehicle Stopper (PEVS), which it described as a sort of electronic “speed bump.” Using highly localized pulses of microwave energy instead of a constant beam, it could target single vehicles or small groups of mobile threats, but would not necessarily be able to hold them in place indefinitely.

USN via FOIA Another slide from the 2016 briefing showing other non-lethal weapon demonstrators, including the PEVS.

But there are still hurdles for Law and his team to overcome before any version of the RFVS, or similar system, is ready for operational use. The biggest remaining impediment, according to Defense One, is power. It takes a lot of energy to run a suitably powerful microwave beam continuously for an extended period of time. In September 2018, JNLWD expects to take delivery of a 400-pound, 300-kilowatt generator from Candent Technologies. Previously the RFVS had to use generators weighing thousands of pounds, which helps explain why the original laboratory demonstrators had a total weight of nearly 10,000 pounds. The system will also need additional features to help keep everything cool and there have been plans to develop smaller microwave emitter arrays to reduce both size and weight even further while maintaining the desired effective range. Perhaps more problematically, the RFVS concept does nothing to stop a vehicle's momentum, meaning that an incoming vehicular threat could keep rolling toward its target even after the engine cuts out.

JNLWD A shipping container-sized RFVS demonstrator from circa 2011-2012.