F-16 From Luke AFB Has Crashed Near Lake Havasu (Updated)

Details are limited at this time, but it appears that an F-16 based out of Luke AFB has crashed near Lake Havasu, possibly while attempting to make an emergency landing at a small airport. A photo of a largely intact—sans cockpit—F-16 with Luke AFB markings laying on the ground has popped up on the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page. According to initial reports, which we cannot confirm at this time, the pilot was able to make it out and was walking around after the crash. We have reached out to Luke AFB directly and they have confirmed that one of their aircraft was involved in a mishap and that more details will be coming soon.

Luke AFB, located on the outskirts of Phoenix, Arizona is a major training base for F-16 pilots from around the world as well as F-35 pilots.

An official release from Luke AFB reads:

"An F-16C assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing diverted and attempted to land at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport, Lake Havasu City, Ariz. at approximately 10:35 a.m. today during a routine training flight. During landing the aircraft departed the prepared surface and the pilot ejected from the aircraft. The pilot is in good condition and is being transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center. First responders are on site and there is no immediate danger to the public."

Official Release

Havasu City Municipal has an 8,000X100 foot runway, which is long enough for an F-16 to land safely under normal conditions. If the jet had lost the ability to brake and/or landed long during a flameout, that's a different story as there is no arresting wire or barrier available to stop it from rolling beyond the runway's far edge.

Google Earth

