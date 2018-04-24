Video Shows Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet Spewing Fire After Bird Strike 

According to a recent investigation by Military Times, between 2011 and 2017, "wildlife strikes" accounted for approximately 8 percent of all Class A, B, and C mishaps. The nearly 520 incidents resulted in around $182 million worth of damage in total.

The accident comes as the U.S. military as a whole is seeing a worrisome spike in aviation mishaps, including a spate of incidents earlier in April 2018 that killed seven aviators in the space of just 96 hours. In 2016, the Blue Angels themselves suffered a deadly crash during a practice session that claimed the life of Captain Jeff Kuss who was flying the #6 jet at the time.

This latest incident could easily have been much worse. Slow, high-alpha type maneuvers, such as those practiced by the Blue Angels solos, can leave pilots particularly vulnerable to a catastrophic loss of power. At low altitudes and at the bottom edge of the aircraft's performance envelope, there is little opportunity to try and recover from such an incident.

In 2014, a Canadian pilot, Brian Bews, in a CF-18A+ Hornet experienced just such a situation during a practice run for an air show at the county airport in Lethbridge, Alberta. With no power in one engine and flying less than 300 feet off the ground, Bews ejected to safety as his fighter jet rolled over and slammed into the ground in a ball of flames, as seen in the video below.