North Korea Shows Zero Signs It Is Willing To Consider Denuclearization

North Korea's young and brutal dictator Kim Jong Un has gone from one of the world's top pariahs to a man in demand who is stepping out onto the world stage and getting rockstar-like attention in doing so. The signs of this ascension were evident when Kim's sister visited South Korea for the Winter Olympics. The press fawned over her like an exotic and wondrous creature from a mythical land. Then, following his unprecedented meeting with high-ranking South Korean officials, through which he sent a message to President Trump that he wanted to meet, the stage was set for the rise of Kim—even if it only turns out to be a temporary phenomenon.

Since then Kim Jong Un has been meeting with other international leaders and even left his 'hermit kingdom' for the first time in nearly seven years—since becoming premier—for a meeting with Xi Jinping, President of China, North Korea's closest ally. Kim is now set to receive Jinping in Pyongyang in the near future, a historic visit that will only elevate the 'young general's' profile as viewed through a global lens.

AP Kim Jong Un and his wife on a surprise trip to the Chinese capital.

Many claim all this is a horrendous abomination, that no leader of a country with a human rights record like North Korea should be accepted by the world community, let alone meet directly with the leader of the free world. In a perfect world that may be so, but ours is far from it. Injecting Kim into the world community—showing him what is possible if he has the courage to truly change the behavior of his military state—will be absolutely key in realizing any tangible change. The fact of the matter is that Kim Jong Un is the ruler of North Korea. He has consolidated power with an iron machine gun trigger finger, and at this point, the chances of him being overthrown by parties that are more moderate are next to nil. So you deal with him or you accept the status quo and try to contain him, or even worse, you spill a river of blood and smelt endless treasure by removing him from power militarily. Kim's new tone came to a point this week after it was learned that CIA Chief and Trump's next Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a secret visit to Pyongyang to meet with Kim and his aides. Not too long after that news broke, North Korea state media released a statement saying that the country would not test any more missiles and would be shutting down its underground Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

AP Kim Jong Un's sister, Jim Yo Jong, sits with South Korean President Moon Jae In during the Winter Olympics, a moment that was was considered nearly unthinkable just weeks before.

The mainstream media ran this story as if it was nearly a statement of surrender of North Korea's nuclear capabilities, but in reality, it was quite the opposite. Although the statement may be a good indication of a more stable situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region as a whole after a year of drastically-escalating tension, it is by no means a sign that Pyongyang will be turning over their nuclear weapons and dismantling its ballistic missiles anytime soon. The statement, which is free of the usual anti-American bluster, reads:

KCNA statement

If anything this clearly says that the regime sees that it has accomplished its nuclear deterrent aims and will retain its arsenal and delivery systems while abstaining from further live testing. In addition, this does not mean it will end development of its delivery systems or its nuclear warheads. North Korea's nuclear test site is known to be in a very unstable condition and detonations there have likely caused geological issues in the region which it is located. By some accounts, the site is totally unusable after the test of a far more powerful nuclear device than the ones tested prior, which by most accounts was a thermonuclear weapon. As such, North Korea is giving nothing up here. It is simply reframing the abandonment of the test site as some sort of a give prior to the Kim-Trump summit. Additionally, North Korea is likely to the point where computer modeling can provide the information they need to improve their warhead designs' reliability and increase their yields. Like North Korea, Pakistan and India each tested six devices before they could rely fully on computer modelling for further development. As for its missile programs, nothing in the statement even brushes on the possibility that they will destroy existing delivery systems or stop the development of existing or even new ones, they simply aren't going to test them for the time being. Considering the increasingly perilous state of the North Korean economy, one in which exports and imports have been drastically curtailed, there probably isn't the funds available to execute a series of new test launches even if they wanted to. The statement even tries to assuage fears that they could sell their nuclear technology to anyone with cold hard cash. This certainly wouldn't be an issue for a country that is planning on denuclearizing, would it? So what North Korea seems to be proposing here is a nuclear and missile test freeze, but beyond that, it can still keep and develop its nuclear arsenal while it joins the world community in hoping for a day in which nuclear weapons are no longer needed. Sounds beautiful, doesn't it? But just because North Korea isn't unilaterally disposing of its nukes and missiles doesn't mean this statement isn't a good step in the right direction. If this is what Pyongyang is proposing, it may be possible to get a hard nuclear and missile freeze put into place—one based on third-party verification and strict controls. As we have said for years now, this would be a big win, especially considering they still have yet to fully prove their ability to deliver a miniaturized nuclear warhead on a ballistic missile over long distances.

AP What looks like a very fun meeting between Kim and Chinese diplomats.