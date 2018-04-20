Huge Strategic Exercise Is Underway With Half The B-2 Fleet Airborne Over The U.S.

It started around 4pm PST when no less than a dozen KC-10 tankers began to pop up over the central United States. Around the same time, spotters in Minneapolis-St. Paul looked up to see a quartet of B-2 bombers barreling their way towards the southwest, their contrails streaking across the sky. It seems that yet another group of two sets of two B-2s followed shortly after. That is half the B-2 fleet in the air together at one time—something was clearly going on.

Not long after those sightings, reports of a pair of B-52 bombers heading east across the midwest popped up, one of those aircraft has since flown directly over Manhattan on its way across the Atlantic, while its wingman peeled off to the south, heading down the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Meanwhile, The War Zone was pointed to the fact that large concentrations of KC-135 tankers have been amassed at Moses Lake in Washington State, as well as in Phoenix. Some of the aircraft came from units based far from American shores.

Now an E-4B airborne command post has launched out of Andrews AFB. These aircraft function as a flying Pentagon during a crisis and the National Command Authorities can wage war from them and initiate the release of nuclear weapons from anywhere on the planet.

It's quite possible that all these movements are not directly related, but at least the B-2 and KC-10 part of it looks very similar to the last iteration of an exercise nicknamed Neptune Falcon. During Neptune Falcon 2016, the U.S. Air Force's 509th Bomb Wing and the Missouri Air National Guard's 131st Bomb Wing, both based at Whiteman Air Force Base, launched 10 B-2s in rapid succession, according to an issue of The Warrior, Whiteman's official news magazine.

Additional information on Neptune Falcon is relatively sparse, but various editions of The Warrior describe it is an "annual combatant command exercise" that validates "readiness to execute a key Operations Plan." It seems almost certain the combatant command in question is U.S. Strategic Command. The operations plan it mentioned may be OPLAN 8010, which defines how the U.S. military would go about launching a nuclear strike.

Ten B-2s is basically nearly the whole nuclear combat-ready inventory, and even then it takes a lot of hard work to get all those jets in the same air at the same time.