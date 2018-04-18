DARPA Will Reel-In Its Gremlins Drones and Pluck Them Out Of The Sky Like Flying Fish

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, has chosen defense contractor Dynetics, along with the rest of its team, to proceed to the third phase of its Germlins drone swarm program. In its own announcement, the company revealed that a video we at The War Zone previously reported on actually showed a special docking system that a C-130 Hercules aircraft will tow behind it so that the unmanned aircraft can latch on for a mid-air recovery, not one of the vehicles themselves. The Pentagon quietly slipped news of the contract award, with a total value of more than $32 million, into a daily contracting notice on April 17, 2018. The release says the work, which will include flight tests of the complete system, including the Gremlins drones and the aircraft-mounted launch and recovery systems, should be completed by January 2020. Ground and limited flight tests will begin in 2018, according to a press release Dynetics issued on April 18, 2018. DARPA launched the first phase of the project, which involved four different industry teams, in August 2015 and started the second phase in 2017.

While Dynetics is responsible for the overall design of the unmanned vehicles, Williams International is supplying the small turbofan for each one, Moog is building the control actuation systems, and the Sierra Nevada Corporation is designing the drone’s precision navigation system, as well as what the company’s own press release calls “multi-vehicle control services.” It’s worth noting that Williams has a long history of building small, high-efficiency jet engines for cruise missiles, such as the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile and the AGM-86 Air Launched Cruise Missile, as well as various X-planes, including Lockheed Martin’s secretive X-44A. Airborne Systems is also producing a parachute recovery system for the drones. Kratos, one of the previous Gremlins competitors, has now joined Dynetics and will be responsible for putting together complete drones. Applied Systems Engineering, Inc. is building the flight computer that will tie everything together.

Dynetics An earlier artist's conception of Dynetics' Gremlins proposal, showing a B-1B bomber and C-130 aircraft at left deploying the drones and additional C-130s at right recovering them in mid-air.

“The unmanned air vehicles utilized in these future operations will carry a variety of different sensors and other payloads, working together to manage and conduct complex, highly-adaptive operations in contested environments,” Tim Keeter, Dynetics’ Gremlins deputy program manager and chief engineer, said in the company's press release. “When they complete their mission, they return to airborne manned platforms to be recovered to a forward operating base where they can be quickly refurbished and put back into the fight. The potential to overwhelm an adversary continuously with multiple volleys is tremendous.” Keeter’s description gets the core of DARPA’s plans for the project. From the very beginning, the goal has been to develop a complete drone swarm system wherein C-130-type aircraft, and maybe even eventually fighter jets and bombers, launch the vehicles at stand-off distance away from enemy defenses. Systima is fabricating the underwing launch pylons to go on the experimental C-130 mothership, along with the launch controller hardware. International Air Response is supplying the aircraft itself. The drones then conduct their missions autonomously or semi-autonomously as a cohesive group before returning to a designated spot where another C-130-type scoops them right out of the sky. Dynetics proposal for getting the unmanned aircraft back on board is to reel them in like fish using a docking apparatus that extends via a tether from the Hercules’ cargo bay. The company says the concept is similar at its most basic level to probe-and-drogue aerial refueling systems.

Dynetics A portion of Dynetics' new concept art showing its planned method of retrieving the Gremlins drones in mid-air.

Based on the artwork Dynetics has now released, after linking up with the mothership, the crew retracts the line and a mechanical arm physically grabs the drone and pulls it fully into the aircraft. This is very close to what we at The War Zone posited could have been the case when we discovered a video clip of the prototype system in action. DARPA included that footage in a video montage it put online in 2017, but edited it out of the larger feature sometime afterward. The method is definitely workable, at least in theory. In 2015, Northrop Grumman demonstrated an unmanned combat air vehicle could autonomously link up with a manned tanker using the probe-and-drogue method with its X-47B aircraft. Before that, NASA, in cooperation with DARPA, had thoroughly tested autonomous refueling between drones using a similar system.