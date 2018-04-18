Israel Halts Plans For F-15s To Train In Alaska As Iranian Air Defenses Appear In Syria

Israel has dropped plans to send F-15 jet fighters to a major U.S. Air Force exercise in Alaska for the first time. The decision comes amid a burst of Israeli air strikes against Iranian forces and their proxies in Syria, including a recent operation over that country that reportedly destroyed one of Iran’s Russian-made Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile systems. Various Israeli media outlets first reported the change in the composition of Israel’s contingent heading to Red Flag Alaska 18-1 on April 17, 2018. The exercise, which officially begins at Eielson Air Force Base on April 30, 2018, consists of a variety of air-to-air, air-to-ground, and other supporting training activities combined with the added factor of Alaska’s colder climate. Other Israeli Air Force aircraft and personnel, including at least one KC-707 aerial refueling tanker, will still participate in the event.

“Israel’s first participation in the Red Flag exercise in Alaska will take place as planned,” a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Haaretz. “According with assessments of the situation the air force has decided to tailor the participation of its planes.” It's not clear which type of Israeli F-15s were slated to go to Red Flag Alaska. The country still operates a significant number of F-15A/B/C/D types, that it refers to as the Baz, as well as 25 F-15Is, a derivative of the F-15E Strike Eagle, also known as the Ra'am.

US State Department An Israeli F-15C fighter jet during Exercise Blue Flag 2017.

IAF Another Israeli F-15C.

These jets have been actively involved in operations over Syria over the past year and a half and the Israeli government recently disclosed that the aircraft took part in a strike that destroyed Assad’s covert nuclear reactor in 2007. One of these planes was reportedly damaged during a counterstrike against Iranian targets in Syria in February 2018, which came in response to Iran sending an armed drone into Israeli territory. While there’s nothing to suggest that this particular incident, or any other battle damage or losses, directly contributed to Israel’s decision against sending the F-15s to Alaska, having the additional aircraft in place does increase their capacity to launch more and larger strikes in the future as necessary. Since April 8, 2018 alone there have been three reported Israeli aerial raids into Syria. Having the additional capacity would allow Israel to ensure it could keep up with its Syrian campaign, as well as remain adequately prepared for other contingencies, such as a potential strike on Iran or an all-out conflict with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. And it is entirely possible that the Israeli operational tempo over Syria could increase, especially as Iran appears to be expanding its own capabilities within Syria to include some of its most capable air defense assets to defend its positions. On April 17, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israeli missiles destroyed an Iranian Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system at Tiyas Air Base, or T4, near the Syrian city of Homs earlier in the month. Previously, reports had said that strike focused primarily on destroying Iran’s unmanned aircraft capabilities in the country.

Vitaly Kuzmin A Russian Tor-M1 air defense system.