F-22 Raptor Came To A Rest On Its Belly During Major Mishap Friday At NAS Fallon

For a relatively small cadre of fighter aircraft—roughly just 125 out of 183 jets are combat coded at any given time—the F-22 community has experienced a number of gear-up and runway mishaps over the last half-decade or so.

On May 31st, 2012 a student pilot on his second solo flight in the F-22 didn't apply enough power before retracting the jet's landing gear during departure. The F-22 sunk down and careened its way across the runway on its belly before coming to a stop. The cost to repair that jet was a whopping $35M and took six years to accomplish the task.

The description of this mishap sounds similar to the one in Fallon on Friday, at least as it was described to us. But once again, this description could be inaccurate as we have not been able to verify it at this time.