Here's All The Details The Pentagon Just Released Regarding Its Missile Attack On Syria

It's been less than 12 hours since the United States, together with its French and British allies, launched a major standoff series of strikes against sites connected to the Syrian government's chemical weapons arsenal. Our unique marathon coverage detailed these events moment-by-moment. The Pentagon has now provided additional information in a more comprehensive briefing.

Here are the major details from the brief:

- Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana White insisted that "this operation does not represent a change in US policy" and was not an attempt to unseat Assad or become involved in the Syrian Civil War.

- It was a response to the Assad regime’s “illegal tactics” in continuing to use chemical weapons and reflected a moral imperative to intervene.

- U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General Kenneth McKenzie, the Director of the Joint Staff, said the Syrians had been unable to have any “material interference” in the operation and all the missiles reached their targets.

- McKenzie said there had been no indication of a military response from "actors" within Syria, but that American troops in the country remained ready to defend themselves.

- He described the mission, which was coordinated so that the 105 total standoff weapons all hit their targets around 4 AM local time in Syria, as “precise, overwhelming, effective."

- The operation “significantly crippled” Syria’s chemical weapons capabilities and despite reports of evacuations of some production equipment and other materiel, some fixtures were likely too large to move to another, safe location.

- 76 missiles struck the Barzah Research Center in Damascus, including 57 Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missiles (TLAM) and 19 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) air-launched cruise missiles.