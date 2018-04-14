Here's All The Details The Pentagon Just Released Regarding Its Missile Attack On Syria
The Pentagon revealed new information about the operation including a detailed account of weapons and launch platforms used.
It's been less than 12 hours since the United States, together with its French and British allies, launched a major standoff series of strikes against sites connected to the Syrian government's chemical weapons arsenal. Our unique marathon coverage detailed these events moment-by-moment. The Pentagon has now provided additional information in a more comprehensive briefing.
Here are the major details from the brief:
- Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana White insisted that "this operation does not represent a change in US policy" and was not an attempt to unseat Assad or become involved in the Syrian Civil War.
- It was a response to the Assad regime’s “illegal tactics” in continuing to use chemical weapons and reflected a moral imperative to intervene.
- U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General Kenneth McKenzie, the Director of the Joint Staff, said the Syrians had been unable to have any “material interference” in the operation and all the missiles reached their targets.
- McKenzie said there had been no indication of a military response from "actors" within Syria, but that American troops in the country remained ready to defend themselves.
- He described the mission, which was coordinated so that the 105 total standoff weapons all hit their targets around 4 AM local time in Syria, as “precise, overwhelming, effective."
- The operation “significantly crippled” Syria’s chemical weapons capabilities and despite reports of evacuations of some production equipment and other materiel, some fixtures were likely too large to move to another, safe location.
- 76 missiles struck the Barzah Research Center in Damascus, including 57 Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missiles (TLAM) and 19 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) air-launched cruise missiles.
- 22 missiles impacted the chemical weapon storage facility west of Homs, including nine TLAMs - all from U.S. ships - eight Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles from UK aircraft, three Missile de Croisière Naval (MdCN) cruise missiles from French frigates, and two SCALP air-launched cruise missiles from French aircraft.
- Seven French SCALP missiles hit the associated bunker complex near the second target.
Naval assets included the U.S. Navy's Virginia-class submarine USS John Warner, the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Monterey, and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Higgins and Laboon.
- The Laboon and Monterey engaged targets from the Red Sea, Higgins fired missiles from the North Arabian Gulf, and John Warner was in the Mediterranean Sea.
- In total, Monterey launched 30 TLAMs, Higgins launched 23, Laboon launched seven, and John Warner launched six.
- The French Aquitaine-class frigate Languedoc also took part in the operation from the Mediterranean.
- Air assets operated from bases throughout the region included US Air Force B-1B bombers, which fired all 19 JASSM-ER missiles, escorted by Air Force fighter jets.
- UK Tornado GR4 jet combat aircraft and French Rafale and Mirage 2000 multi-role fighter jets also took part. The UK and France committed unspecified escorting fighter jets.
- American defensive counter air packages were still flying sorties at the time of the briefing.
- Lieutenant General McKenzie said the Syrians attempted to shoot down incoming missiles with 40 surface-to-air missiles using a "ballistic trajectory" and "without guidance."
- He added that those missiles “had to come down somewhere” and posed a danger to innocent bystanders.
There were many things we posted about in our marathon coverage last night that either wasn't discussed in this brief or will add a lot of color to what was said during it. I would highly suggest you run through it to get fully up to speed on the larger picture, one not manicured by the DoD.
Beyond the facts presented, there were many questions as to the legitimacy of the targets and the qualifications for the strike considering so many have died from previous chlorine attacks. The back and forth with the press was quite interesting. The media does not seem as in love with this strike as it was with the last one. Watch the entire presser here:
We will update this post with more information as it comes available, but we are saving our analysis for another post, and there is a lot to talk discuss to say the least. This operation has huge implications and takeaways on tactical, strategic, and broader geopolitical level.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDUnited States, France, And UK Begin Air Strikes On Syria (Updating Live)The strikes come after days of conflicting reports, rapid diplomatic exchanges, and threats of retaliation from Russia.READ NOW
- RELATEDRussia Blames UK For Faking Gas Attack While US Says It Has Proof Assad Was Behind ItAs strikes by the U.S., France, and the UK on the Syrian government loom, Russia says the gas attack was fabricated at the behest of the UK.READ NOW
- RELATEDMattis's Top Worry On Syrian Strike Is "Keeping It From Escalating Out Of Control"The fear of U.S. strikes on Syria leading to a larger and much more dire military conflict with Russia is not lost on the Secretary of Defense.READ NOW
- RELATEDUS-Russian Relations Entering Into Hyper-Volatile Period As Trump Mulls Syria StrikeA dark war of words at the U.N. and Russia's promise to retaliate if Assad is attacked push both parties into uncharted diplomatic territory.READ NOW
- RELATEDAir Strikes Targeting Syrian Military Sites Appear To Have Begun (Live Updating)Hours after President Trump posted a foreboding tweet about the chemical attack in Douma, an aerial offensive appears to be underway.READ NOW