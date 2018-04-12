Army Shows Off Awesome Automatic Mortar System That's Still Too Expensive To Field

ADIM’s main components are the 81mm mortar mounted and a powered base that can rotate 360 degrees and elevate and depress the weapon’s barrel. As the name implies, troops can fire it indirectly like an artillery piece or straight at the enemy like a small infantry gun. The whole system sits on the back of a modified M1152A1 up-armored Humvee . But any similarities to a typical vehicle-mounted mortar end there.

“The breach is one of the most difficult tasks that soldiers can be faced with on the battlefield,” Keith Briggs, the assistant engineering lead for the exercise, told Army reporters . “The ADIM was a great asset to our breach today and definitely increased our survivability,” U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Cody Rothschild, a fire support officer from the 2nd Brigade’s 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, added.

On April 6, 2018, soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, with help from the Army’s Armament Research, Development, and Engineering Command, experimented with the weapon, called the Automated Direct Indirect-fire Mortar (ADIM), during a multi-national training exercise in Germany. That event, known as the Robotic Complex Breach Concept, included a number of other advanced and prototype systems, including small drones, loitering munitions , and remote-controlled engineering vehicles. The main objective was to demonstrate how these various capabilities might enable a large mechanized force to break through various obstacles during a high-end conflict.

The U.S. Army is looking to invest heavily in upgrading its long-range artillery capabilities , including new howitzers , rockets , tactical missiles , and even railguns . At the same time, the service is working on a smaller, rapid-fire 81mm mortar with advanced computer-controlled features that reduce recoil, extend range, and improve accuracy that could offer extra firepower to smaller units.

Most infantry mortars have no built-in recoil reduction mechanism, which is a feature generally more commonly found on larger howitzers and other guns. When Army soldiers fire their standard M252 81mm mortar, the force goes straight into the firing platform, whether it’s a vehicle or the ground. ADIM has a so-called soft-recoil system that sends the barrel sliding forward before it actually sends a projectile flying down range. The momentum helps counteract the recoil.

US Army The ADIM prototype moves into position during the Robotic Complex Breach Concept exercise.

This arrangement means that the weapon can withstand more recoil, but remain relatively compact. In turn, it can shoot rounds with larger propellant charges and therefore increased range, but without making the entire system significantly larger to handle the additional strain of firing that ammunition. On top of that, the mortar has a computer-controlled active recoil braking system that uses sensors to monitor the exact amount of force throughout the firing cycle. This further helps the system only accelerate and decelerate as necessary.

US Army An official briefing slide highlighting ADIM's active-recoil components and offering additional performance details.

A typical hard- or soft-recoil system has to be built to withstand the highest expected recoil by default, even if troops rarely employ the weapon in that way. ADIM’s active-recoil components mean it can better account for fluctuating variables, such as different amounts of propellant, temperature variations, and small differences in manufacturing tolerances without the need to make the system larger and more robust. Army engineers say that, in general, a typical 81mm mortar would generate up to 10,000 pounds of recoil force, while the active-recoil enabled ADIM only produces a maximum of 2,000 pounds. This inherently makes the weapon more accurate, too, since there are fewer conflicting forces acting on the round as it leaves the barrel.

US Army Another briefing slide with a cut-away diagram of the braking mechanism itself.

In addition, there is a computerized fire control system that makes the weapon even more precise. This networked Automated Fire Control System-Mortar (AFCS-M) also means a centralized fire direction center can operate the weapon remotely, reducing the time it takes to go from a request for fire support to actually hitting the target. ADIM is also semi-automatic, able to feed from a 20-round magazine and fire around 30 rounds per minute. In theory, this means, a small crew could position the weapon, have other troops operate it remotely, and then rapidly move to another location, either to better engage a new target or avoid counterattacks. The heavily computerized nature of the system could make it readily adaptable to precision-guided mortar rounds in the future. The Army, along with the U.S. Marine Corps, is in the process of developing GPS- and laser-guided mortar bombs.

General Dynamics General Dynamics Roll-Controlled Guided Mortar (RCGM) GPS-guided 81mm mortar round.

These advantages don’t come cheap, unfortunately, and could explain why the ADIM remains largely a technology demonstration effort after nearly a decade. The Army first initiated the project in 2011 and has just the one prototype example. It had spent years before that experimenting with a weapon system known as Scorpion, consisting of a simpler Humvee-mounted Soviet-designed 2B9 Vasilek soft-recoil, semi-automatic mortar. That weapon feeds from four-round magazines and has a practical rate of fire of up to 180 rounds per minute. The last time the service appears to have requested money directly for ADIM, in its 2015 fiscal year budget proposal it asked more than $1.8 million for continued development and testing. To put this in context, in its latest request for the 2019 fiscal cycle, the Army wanted just less than $12.5 million in the base budget to pay for the continued procurement of dozens more 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm infantry mortar systems combined.

US Army via HMMWV In Scale The Army's Scorpion system, a Humvee armed with the Soviet-designed 2B9 Vasilek.