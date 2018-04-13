United States, France, And UK Begin Air Strikes On Syria (Updating Live)

Nearly a week after a horrific chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma, President Donald Trump, in cooperation with his French and British counterparts, has approved a set of strikes against targets associated with the regime of Bashar Al Assad. After days of speculation and public threats suggesting the operation could be imminent, the announcement of the strikes finally came in the evening April 14, 2018 with the President addressing the nation directly from the White House.

Trump said in his speech that the strikes were targeting the Syrian government's chemical weapons capabilities. More importantly, Trump said that the campaign against the Syrian regime of dictator Bashar Al Assad would continue until such time as it was no longer necessary in order to send a strong deterrent message. "The combined American, British and French response to these atrocities will integrate all instruments of our national power: military, economic and diplomatic," Trump said in his address. "We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents."



Trump also made a direct appeal to Russia to join the United States and its allies in pressuring Assad to abandon the use of chemical weapons. He made a less direct statement to Iran, the Syrian government's other principle benefactor. Both countries have already criticized the United States over its threats to intervene again against Assad's regime and have threatened to retaliate in kind.



"Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path or if it will join with civilized nations as a force for stability and peace," he said. "Hopefully someday we'll get along with Russia and maybe even Iran, but maybe not."

Update: 6:21pm PST— Explosions are being heard around Damascus. We also have good information that fighter aircraft were involved, likely launching air-launched cruise missiles from over the Eastern Mediterranean with the help of tanker support. French SCALP-EG, the UK's Storm Shadow, and the American JASSM are likely to have been used, as well as Tomahawk cruise missiles from U.S. and UK submarines, as well as from U.S. Navy destroyers. Those fighters may also be providing air cover for American and allied ships in the region.

Here is the statement from Theresa May:

Update: 6:35pm PST— Talk of B-1Bs out of al Udeid involved in these strikes, likely firing standoff weaponry from the east. Also, we must note, this sounds like a protracted air campaign. What we are seeing now is likely also a destruction of enemy air defenses (DEAD) campaign so that other aircraft, namely B-2s, can get in and do some heavy hitting against hardened targets. It sounds like at least four major population centers in Syria are under attack.

Update: 6:41pm PST— Here's the first footage of RAF fighters recovering at RAF Cyprus following a wave of strikes. Once again, we believe the strikes are all standoff in nature at this time but that can change as Assad's air defense network is degraded.

Storm Shadow missiles from RAF GR4s confirmed by CNN. CNN also reports Syria's 4th Division and Republican Guard being struck heavily. As predicted, this is a far larger campaign with a far wider scope target-wise than a year ago. Also regime targets are being struck as well according to multiple reports. Syrian authorities say they have shot down 13 missiles. Obviously this is not worth much as they always shoot down something according to them. Details are just beginning to emerge and this post will be updated in real time with all the information we can find. Update: 6:52pm PST— Hezbollah targets seem to be on the table for this operation and the Syrian PR response is already underway:

Update: 6:59pm PST— Lot's of different local Syrian reports and others that Russia's airbase has gone active:

Amazingly, this commercial flight is crossing over northern Syria! Not where all the action is but surely a lot of US aircraft in that area.

Just as we have predicted:

It seems that some attacks or responses the attacks are occuring not too far from Russia's master airbase south of Latakia:

Some tracer fire seen in Damascus as well as smoke:

Update: 7:09pm PST— Mattis and Dunford Pentagon brief: Only retaliatory action has been surface to air missile activity, no losses so far reported. The target set has been executed and follow-up strikes don't sound like they are imminent at this time. Russia was NOT warned of the attack but the targets were chosen to avoid Russian deaths. Dunford says the airspace was deconflicted with Russians via their hotline before the attack, yet at the same time says they did not warn Russia, which is laughable. They did not tell them about specific targets likely. Mattis says again, that no additional attacks are planned, so that seems to conflict at least in abstract from Trump's statement. Late yesterday Mattis said he received proof of the chemical attack. Dunford says that the deconfliction information given to the Russians may have gone unnoticed as unique by Russia's military. This is once again laughable. The United States does not operate in western Syria aside from unmanned aircraft operations. As such, Russia was noticed of this attack albeit not as to the targets that would be hit. Mattis warns Russia will execute a massive disinformation campaign over the coming days. More key points from Mattis and Dunford: - Mattis says that the US has a "vital national security interest" in deterring chemical weapons use in Syria and anywhere else and President Trump conducted the strike under his Article 2 authority as Commander in Chief to defend American interests.

- Mattis: "Clearly the Assad regime did not get the message last year"

- Mattis described strike as separate from the campaign against ISIS and directed at the Syrian regime

- He called on "responsible nations" to denounce Assad and join with the U.S. government in pressuring Assad.

- Dunford: Strikes began at 9 PM and there are no reports of casualties among the strike force at this time.

- The targeting process included specific efforts to mitigate collateral damage and the possibility of threat to nearby communities from the release of chemical agents.

- One target was a scientific research facility in the Damascus area.

- A second target was a chemical weapons storage facility west of Homs, said to be the primary stockpile of Sarin and precursor chemicals.

- A third target was another chemical weapons storage facility and associated command post.

- Mattis: The US and its allies are prepared to respond to further CW use in the future, but said that this particular operation is a "one time shot.”

- Mattis: "I am confident the Syrian regime conducted a chemical attack on innocent people” involving at least one chemical agent, but that there might have been two. If this gas is chlorine alone, that would be strange as the U.S. has not responded to dozens of chlorine attacks over the last year. Roughly double the number of munitions were supposedly used in this operation compared to last year according to Mattis and Dunford. Update: 7:35pm PST— NATO chimes in on these strikes:

Russia is making its first comments on the strikes:

And now Russia's U.S. embassy chimes in:

Some new strike footage:

Some new footage of pre-strike departures, Rafales loaded with SCALP-EG cruise missiles:

