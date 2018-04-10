If The U.S. Attacks Syria Here's How Russia Could Retaliate Militarily

Just days after the gas attack on Douma, and as the U.S.-Russia relationship careens into the most tumultuous diplomatic period since the end of the Cold War, the internet is buzzing with all sorts of military-related claims. These include rumors of assets being discreetly moved towards Syria, aircraft carrying out specialized patrols over and near the country, and other more outlandish claims many of which have laughably bad sourcing if any at all. Still, it seems very likely that we are on the precipice of a U.S.-led military action against the Assad regime in Syria, and Russia has sworn time and again that they would respond in kind to such an act. But what would that look like? How could Russia act tough while still not near-instantly inciting World War III? What we think is the answer to that question is probably not what you have been hearing.

This article is not about gaming out Russia's decision cycle after a substantial U.S. attack occurs. There is a good chance Russia could do nothing at all militarily. Instead, it could choose to do something totally asymmetric like a cyber attack or some large-scale show of force. It could even do nothing at all. But for the purpose of this exercise, we are assuming Russia will act swiftly in a military manner, so let's put the debate as to why aside.

Currently, talk of a Russian reprisal has almost totally stayed within the naval realm. It seems to be all but assumed that the U.S. will launch another Tomahawk cruise missile barrage from the Eastern Mediterranean at targets in Syria. This is likely accurate, but this time around a more diverse set of assets are likely to be used in addition to Tomahawks, such as B-2 bombers, F-22 Raptors and other standoff munitions. Regardless of what is used, the train of thought is that Russia will return fire on the launching vessel or vessels by executing an anti-ship missile attack. There have even postings of Flanker derivatives supposedly prowling over Tartus, Syria carrying Kh-35 anti-ship missiles to support this idea. Of course, there is no way to corroborate the authenticity of these images.

But would Russia really try and sink an American warship with hundreds of sailors on board in response to an attack on a relatively weak allied foreign power that is being accused of launching a gas attack on its own people? Very unlikely. Doing so would also instantly open up the naval domain as a battleground, which is not an attractive reality for the Russian Navy. The overall repercussions of such a move would be far too severe, and in the end Russia just cares that Assad stays in power. As long as he survives it is simply a matter of showing that Moscow's threats are tangible, not avenging the gallant spirit of the Assad regime. Instead, Russia is more likely to contain the conflict within Syrian borders by launching a series of highly targeted standoff attacks on American interests and installations in Eastern Syria. Namely, those that support non-Kurdish militias that are also vehemently anti-Assad, such as the Syrian Arab Coalition. The staging and training base near the town of At Tanf, located near the nexus of the Jordanian, Iraqi, and Syrian borders, would be an especially attractive target.

Google Approximate location of at Tanf.