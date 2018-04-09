US-Russian Relations Entering Into Hyper-Volatile Period As Trump Mulls Syria Strike

This doesn't mean that Trump would attempt a decapitation strike on Assad or try to topple him militarily in any way, but it is a stark reminder of the massive and unintended long-term consequences of America's military actions overseas. And in Iraq the U.S. didn't have Russia operating militarily and even basing its troops and hardware within that country and vowing to protect Saddam whatever the cost.

In this case, Trump has to do something substantial militarily or nothing militarily at all. A pinprick missile attack like the one a year ago will be a laughable measure this time around and will mean next to nothing to a now far more powerful Assad. We have discussed this in depth multiple times before, but now that the President has basically painted himself into a corner when it comes to acting or not, he has to take away something dear to Assad if he decides to act militarily at all.

Assad's integrated air defense system is a particularly attractive target set because it will leave him vulnerable to wider follow-up strikes. The destruction of entire airfields and the aircraft based at them is another good option. Basically neutering his ability to wage air warfare would be a significant loss. The gas that was dropped on Douma was supposedly delivered via a barrel bomb out the back of a helicopter so this would be a relevant target set under the circumstances. Non-military regime targets are also attractive as well and could be paired with military targets to send a strong message.

Another non-military avenue does exist, and it could be far more effective when it comes to realizing change in Syria than firing Tomahawks and dropping JDAMs. The sanctions just placed by the U.S. on Russian oligarchs with direct ties to the Kremlin have sent Russian markets into a free-fall. Russia's RDX index dropped a whopping 11.5% and the MOEX index dropped 8.5% today as a result. The Ruble was also sent tumbling.

The impact of such economic retreat hits Russia on all levels, including at the very top of the food chain, and can send its economy into a nosedive. This means Russia will have even fewer Rubles to pay for its over ambitions weapons development programs that it can't already afford as well as its foreign policy excursions abroad. It will also put pressure on Putin at home to dial-back his foreign policy brinksmanship and to curtail his increasingly painful Syrian adventure.

Assad has only kept himself in power because of Russia's intervention into the Syrian civil war. Assad does what he is told by his Moscow masters. If Russia paid dearly economically for Assad's maleficent acts, they are likely to stop.

Going after the Kremlin's pocketbook really shouldn't be an option, it should happen regardless of if a military operation is paired with it or not. Now that the Trump administration is finally taking something akin to a harder line against Moscow, maybe such an action is possible.

Regardless of what option or options the President chooses going forward in response to the gas attack in Douma, it seems as if tensions between Washington and Moscow are finally near the boiling point. Neither side is feigning friendship on any level anymore and the once bitter Cold War rivals seemed to have finally crossed the horizon into a much murkier standoff, one that has the real potential of going hot in some fashion or another within the next 48 hours.

