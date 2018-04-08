Punitive Air Strikes Targeting Syrian Military Sites Appear To Have Begun (Live Updating)

A day after The War Zone reported on a horrendous gas attack on Syrians in the rebel-held town of Douma, located on the eastern outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, reports are flooding in of an air battle now occurring over the western part of the country. It appears that an attack on military targets associated with the Assad regime has begun, although what party is executing those strikes remains unclear.

Large explosions, sonic booms, and surface-to-air missile launches have been reported in western Syria, with even more reports pointing to a series of strikes concentrated on T4 (Tiyas) airbase in the Homs. This is the same base that Isreal struck in retaliation to an Iranian-built drone violating Israeli airspace in February. The base is a primary operating site for the Syrian Air Force and Iran's Quds Force and their proxies.

Once again, we still can't be certain that the U.S. is initiating these strikes at this time. Israel is another likely party and could be acting so that key hardware is not removed from Syrian sites before a U.S. strike occurs, or for other reasons unknown at this time. Even destroying Syria's chemical weapons capabilities on their own accord makes sense for Israel.

We are live updating this post minute-by-minute as more information comes available.

Update: 7:17pm PST—

Syrian state news reporting that there was indeed an attack on Tiyas Air Base. In addition, it says that Syrian air defense units engaged eight cruise missiles during the onslaught.