Punitive Air Strikes Targeting Syrian Military Sites Appear To Have Begun (Live Updating)
Hours after President Trump posted a foreboding tweet about the chemical attack in Douma, an aerial offensive appears to be underway.
A day after The War Zone reported on a horrendous gas attack on Syrians in the rebel-held town of Douma, located on the eastern outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, reports are flooding in of an air battle now occurring over the western part of the country. It appears that an attack on military targets associated with the Assad regime has begun, although what party is executing those strikes remains unclear.
These reports come just hours after President Trump posted this tweet:
Large explosions, sonic booms, and surface-to-air missile launches have been reported in western Syria, with even more reports pointing to a series of strikes concentrated on T4 (Tiyas) airbase in the Homs. This is the same base that Isreal struck in retaliation to an Iranian-built drone violating Israeli airspace in February. The base is a primary operating site for the Syrian Air Force and Iran's Quds Force and their proxies.
Once again, we still can't be certain that the U.S. is initiating these strikes at this time. Israel is another likely party and could be acting so that key hardware is not removed from Syrian sites before a U.S. strike occurs, or for other reasons unknown at this time. Even destroying Syria's chemical weapons capabilities on their own accord makes sense for Israel.
We are live updating this post minute-by-minute as more information comes available.
Update: 7:17pm PST—
Syrian state news reporting that there was indeed an attack on Tiyas Air Base. In addition, it says that Syrian air defense units engaged eight cruise missiles during the onslaught.
U.S. officials are denying that this attack was by American forces. But sure would help if that runway was put out of action so the U.S. could wipe the base clean of its Su-24s and other combat aircraft.
Update: 7:33pm PST—
It's also worth remembering that France has stated that it would also strike at regime-controlled targets if another gas attack occurred. We discussed this in a recent piece about the fighting in East Ghouta, stating:
France has threatened to strike Assad's forces if they do not de-escalate, and Russian claims the U.S. is gearing up to do the same, especially among accusations of continued use of chemical weapons by Assad on his own people. Russia says it will respond in kind against U.S. interests if Washington launches an attack. France has also warned its journalists to leave the country immediately and to not plan future trips. French President Emmanuel Macron stated the following on Friday:
"The day we, particularly in tandem with our American partners, have irrefutable proof that the red line has been crossed—namely, through the use of chemical weapons to lethal—we will do what the Americans did more than a few months ago now; we would put ourselves in a position to proceed with targeted strikes."
Update: 7:38pm PST—
'Matthew' in our amazing comments section just pointed out this highly relevant tweet posted earlier today:
U.S. continues to deny involvement in this set of strikes, which could be totally true. But we also have to remember that if indeed these strikes were launched by the U.S., especially by an American submarine in the Mediterranean, claiming them immediately could risk the security of that submarine until it can move away from the area. Other operational security issues also apply to certain aircraft and ship operations as well.
Also, Israel could be happily doing the Pentagon's work here to see some degree as the Israeli Defense Forces have basically identified T4 as a major Iranian forward operating location in Syria.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
