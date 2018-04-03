US Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier Crashes During Exercise in Djibouti

Details are still coming in, but a U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier jump jet has crashed in Djibouti shortly after take-off. The aircraft was part of a detachment attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron One Six Two, or VMM-162, part of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which was in the East African country for the annual Alligator Dagger amphibious warfare exercise.

Reports say that the aircraft's nose appeared to rise rapidly as the plane lifted off from the runway, prompting the pilot to eject. The fate of the aircraft is unclear, but witnesses saw the pilot walk on their own to an ambulance after ejecting, according to USNI News.