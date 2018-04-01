A Definitive Audit Of How Many Weapons Doug Masters Launched From His F-16 In Iron Eagle

Although filled with some striking aerial footage and set to a pumping rock soundtrack, the movie was about as cliche filled as possible. It followed the popular 'super kids' movie trope of the era and was laughably far fetched. But even above the corny dialogue and cheesy premise, the movie maybe best known for its chaotic editing and representation that the relatively svelte F-16A/B carried seemingly unlimited firepower.

The '80s air combat yarn Iron Eagle holds a unique place in military themed movie history. It was totally overshadowed by Top Gun, which came out five months after Iron Eagle. At the same time it introduced the world to the F-16, which was still a fresh and innovative face on the fighter scene.

Among defense and aviation enthusiasts, the 'bottomless' Fighting Falcon seems to be the biggest thing that stands out from the movie—that and the fact that Israeli F-16s stood in for USAF models, and the MiGs were Israeli Kfirs. The backstory there is that the USAF would not support a film that featured a kid stealing an F-16 and using it to bomb another country. As such the IAF was willing to take on the job but on the condition that its involvement remained unpublicized, which in itself was a whole other seemingly pointless saga.

In the end the movie's aerial and ground sequences involving the F-16 were shot in Israel, with Ramat David Air Base being the prime filming location. The majority of the footage of the fictional "Beech AFB" was captured at Camarillo Airport in Oxnard, California. The mix of locations actually worked out surprisingly well.

Iron Eagle screencap via IMDB

Back to Iron Eagle's notorious depiction of F-16s with unlimited magazine depth, although this issue seems to have grated many viewers the most, along with a seemingly endless number of easily avoidable editing goofs, some would argue that it's a fictional movie and that none of these issues impact the plot anyway. That may be true, but conversely, making it more believable and accurate would not impact the plot negatively either, so why not just try and make it as accurate as possible? Doing so wouldn't even have cost anything extra.

Iron Eagle screencap via IMDB Yes, Doug Masters' girlfriend was Jan Levinson from The Office.

But then again, does Iron Eagle really deserve its reputation for an outlandish portrayal of the F-16's capabilities? We decided to find out by tallying up all the different weapons used during the various combat sequences depicted in the film. The movie is filled with all types of conflicting statements and footage regarding the F-16's weapons fit, but here is a basic breakdown of the munitions involved: Four primary weapons are featured in the film. A 30mm cannon is mentioned and shown on the aircraft's stores management display. This seems to be confused with the jet's actual 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon and the GEpod30 30mm cannon system that was being marketed at the time for the F-16 at the time. In the movie this pod isn't seen but it is briefly mentioned. During all the firing sequences it shows the jet's internal 20mm firing, but all the displays read 30mm. Regardless, let's assume they just meant the jet's internal cannon.

Iron Eagle screencap

The AGM-65 Maverick air-to-ground missile is featured heavily and is portrayed basically in an accurate manner superficially speaking. When it comes to bombs, things get more confusing. The bombs carried are clearly Mk82 500lb 'slicks,' but they are referred to as 'clusters' and 'Mark 82s' verbally. At the same time, the jet's fictional stores display calls them 'weasils' which seems like a cool name they assigned the bombs in production, but did they did not follow through with using the moniker during filming.

Iron Eagle Screencap The stores screen on Doug's F-16B during the mission to rescue his dad.

The jet's only air-to-air missile is the AIM-9 Sidewinder, which is used correctly in the movie, aside from in one scene. At the time, the F-16's only air-to-air missile was indeed the Sidewinder, so this is accurate. It wasn't till three years later that the first F-16A/B Block 15 ADF was introduced, which gave the F-16 AIM-7 Sparrow capability. Finally we have the 'Hades Bomb,' a fictional wide-area fire bomb of sorts used to create a set-piece during the movie's climatic action sequence. Doug's training mission During the single training mission Doug flew with Chappy before the veteran colonel decided to commit a whole series of high crimes and potentially start a war with another country in order to execute a laughably poor plan to save Doug's dad from execution, here's what was fired off the F-16B: 2X bombs/weasils Then Chappy says to try again with a "mark 82." The weapons stores display then shows two Sidewinders coming off the jet and impacting the ground—so stupid editing error, but still two more weapons fired. 2X Sidewinders (supposed to be mk82s/Weasils) Then a defiant Doug—the 18 year old Cessna pilot that has been secretly flying F-16s with his Air Force officer dad—says he is doing it his way. He kicks on his knee-board mounted tape player and makes another run with the tunes blaring. 2X bombs/weasils come off the jet Many more explosions are shown than weapons we see being fired, at one time two bombs cause five huge explosions on the ground for instance, but we are sticking with what we see physically fired. So total for the practice run is six weapons, but probably about 10 explosions. Still, nothing here is totally absurd believability wise. On the mission before Chappy goes down The jets are shown being launched with three Mk82s, two AGM-65 Mavericks, two AIM-9 Sidewinders, and one jet has the fictional red-cased Hades bomb on its centerline as well. Now the mission to save Doug's dad, with the help of extended montage sequences showing the "Eagles" club of super kids ripping off the Air Force and stealing all types of classified information from their officer parents, is underway. On their way into enemy country (after flying thousands from the United States?) and after Doug aerial refuels for the first time, this is what his stores management screen looks like:

Iron Eagle Screencap