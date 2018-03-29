This Is What It Looks Like When You Get Intercepted By An F-15C Eagle

"On June 25th, 2017 I was asked if I would like to participate in a Felix Keynote mission on June 29th. The mission was for a flight crew to fly a Cessna into “restricted airspace” and have the Portland Air National Guard F-15s scramble to come intercept us. Obviously I said yes to the mission!

We get down near Bend, Oregon, out in the middle of nowhere and we were told by 9AM the F-15s would be on us. 9:05 comes up and off our four and eight o’clock we see two F-15’s slowly approaching us.

They confirmed we’re the aircraft in question and were entering into restricted airspace. Over the comms we hear, repeated three times, “Red, White and Blue Cessna, N101SP you are entering restricted airspace. Please turn left to a heading of 230."

We were instructed to ignore any communication between us. After their third attempt of contacting us you can see they get really close of our left wing. Still, we can’t acknowledge them. After a few passes they disappear. Minutes go by as we’re trying to find them, then BAM they perform a hammer head right in front of our Cessna to intimidate/grab our attention to turn around.

All in all, it was an awesome experience that I would do again in a heart beat."