Qatar's F-15s Will Feature New 'Low Profile' Heads Up Display And New Cockpit

Saudi Arabia may be briefly wearing the world's most advanced Eagle crown with their new F-15SAs, but Qatar will assume that honor when the first of its 36—or possibly 72 if they execute an option for more—F-15QAs are delivered in the next couple of years. Along with a totally remodeled cockpit featuring large panel touch screen displays, Qatar's F-15s will also do away with the Strike Eagle's iconic green-glowing, wide-angle heads up display (HUD), replacing it with an innovative new design from BAE Systems.

When the Strike Eagle arrived on the scene in the late 1980s, its massive HUD was a technological marvel. It covered a lot more visual real estate than the F-15A/B/C/D's unit, which itself was cutting-edge when it was integrated onto the jet in the early 1970s.

The F-15E's Kaiser IR-2394/A wide angle HUD was even more special because it could project the forward-looking infrared video from the Strike Eagle's LANTIRN navigation pod up in front of the pilot over a large area. This ability is referred to as 'raster' and the ability to project symbology being dubbed 'line.' The Strike Eagle's HUD could project complex line and raster imagery simultaneously.

F-15Es cockpit setup with wide-angle raster HUD.

The E model's setup also used a single combiner glass and had a relatively svelte frame, giving it an outwardly modern-looking appearance. The same setup was also used on Northrop's failed YF-23 Advanced Tactical Fighter demonstrator.

A maintainer wipes down the F-15E's cockpit during Operation Desert Shield. The F-15E made its combat debut in Desert Storm, which you can read all about here.

Combined with the pod's terrain following radar, the Strike Eagle's pilot had a whole new level of situational awareness when flying in the dark of night just a couple hundred feet above the ground at high speed. Eventually the Block 40 F-16C/D would also feature a HUD optimized for the same LANTIRN system. That unit was known as the wide-angle raster or WAR HUD.

Raster HUD showing projection of FLIR video fom LANTIRN navigation pod.

The introduction of night vision goggles and a reduced emphasis on nap-of-the-earth combat flying lessened the demand for these tailored HUD systems, and more modern HUDs became line and raster capable as well, they also allow for a wide field of view without being so cumbersome.

Additionally, the 1980s era tech raster HUDs feature fairly massive components, are comparatively maintenance intensive, and they weigh a lot. Because of these issues, it's harder to modify and upgrade a fighter's cockpit around them.



The belated introduction of helmet mounted displays on American fighters has also decreased the reliance solely on the HUD for 'eyes out of the cockpit' flying and as a source of primary targeting information. The F-35's helmet is the most capable, but many other options exist that provide great capabilities without the extensive integration demands, and now these can include the ability to use the system with night vision goggles as well as a daytime visor.

Rockwell Collins JHMCS II