U.S. Army Forges Ahead With Its Railgun As Navy's Commitment To The Tech Is Questioned

We will have to wait and see if the Navy's program, which also includes BAE Systems' railgun design, gets accelerated through reprogrammed funding. Just two years ago the seagoing service was dead-set on a shipboard test of the technology around right now. In fact, some of the Navy's brass was contemplating skipping that test altogether and installing the system on an operational ship—a ludicrous idea but one that was being floated nonetheless. Although those fevered railgun dreams have been severely tempered, if General Atomics can prove its technological breakthroughs in a proof of concept format over the next few years for the Army, maybe the Navy will migrate towards the program as well.

It wouldn't be the first time the Army has given birth to a high-tech capability that other services quickly appropriate as their own.

We will keep you updated as the Pentagon's railgun saga continues to unfold.