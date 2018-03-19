Video Supposedly Shows Syrian Dictator Assad Driving A Honda Into War-Torn East Ghouta

There is no doubt that Assad has become very emboldened as a result of his recent spate of military success as of late—which only came via backing by Russian forces and Iranian proxies. But even if Assad did drive into the edge East Ghouta, he unquestionably would have had a detail of bodyguards in tow.

The choice of vehicle is also logical, not just because it makes him look like a down to earth dictator, but because a Honda Accord isn't a huge rolling target like a heavily armored SUV or S550 Mercedes. Not only is Assad cognizant of the possibility of an attack from opposition forces, but he is also well aware of aerial capabilities Israel and the U.S. have in the region. It is impossible to think that Assad isn't paranoid of being taken out from above, regardless of the geopolitical realities surrounding such an action.

It is known that the Syrian strongman does like to drive himself, but he usually doesn't do so directly onto or very near a battlefield. In the last year he has also made appearances driving a black Kia Sportage (below), and it seems most of his solo appearances behind the wheel occur deep in uncontested territory, usually near Syria's coast.