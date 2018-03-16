This Could Be Your Only Chance To Buy A Flyable Phantom Fighter Jet

When it comes to warbirds, the F-4 Phantom is the most advanced American fighter ever owned privately. Just one exists, an F-4D, and it belongs to the Collins Foundation which flies it occasionally for air shows and other events. But another Phantom exists in private hands that could bring the number of civilian-flown Phantoms to two—and it's for sale.

McDonnell Douglas F4H-1F Phantom Bu.145310—just the 11th Phantom built and before the aircraft got its ultimate designation of F-4—is being presented for sale by Platinum Fighters according to our friends over at Warbirdsnews.com . Supposedly the jet is the only privately owned Phantom that is capable of being restored to flying condition, of which roughly 85 percent of the work has already been done.

Only 45 F4H-1Fs were built, and they used an earlier variant of the famed J-79 turbojet than widely produced F-4 models that came after. Part of the work remaining to be done of the aircraft includes upgrading its engines, of which five are included in the sale price, to a later standard. Ejection seats also need to be activated and the jet's avionics need to be upgraded as well.

The price tag of acquiring the ultimate toy in its yet to be flyable condition? A cool $3.95M. But for that price you also get a full set of external fuel tanks and a pair of drag chutes—I don't think even Cal could do better than that!