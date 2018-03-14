Navy Ditches Its Plan To Upgrade 34 Destroyers With Hybrid Electric Drives

"Starting next year, the Navy will retrofit 34 of its newest Arleigh Burke Class destroyers with an electric motor tied to the ship’s main reduction gear, which will be able to propel the ship at speeds below about 13 knots. At higher speeds, where the ship’s LM-2500 gas turbines are more efficient, the ships will run on traditional power.

The end effect will be better endurance for typical destroyer missions, such as executing ballistic missile defense, where cruising at lower speeds are usually standard operating procedure. The Navy says that using the system 50 percent of the time will result in as much as two and a half days of extra time between refueling and thousands of barrels of fuel saved during a typical deployment.

The Navy plans on initially outfitting a pair of destroyers with the system in 2016 and four ships a year after that."