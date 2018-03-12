Two Of The Navy's Youngest Perry Class Frigates Are Set To Be Sunk 

But sinking two of the youngest of the Perry fleet seems nearsighted especially as the Navy struggles to come up with a plan to realize its 355 ship fleet goal. There were high hopes that a number of Perry class frigates—at least seven hulls—could be returned to service even if just for low-threat environment operations, such as drug interdiction or anti-piracy operations. Meanwhile some have argued for the ships to receive modern upgrades like their counterparts that still serve with allied navies around the world.

In the end the Navy brass decided to do nothing with the Perry fleet—an unsurprising move considering the service's obsession with buying new ships and high-end technologies over maintaining the vessels it already has. Shipbuilding politics and congressional pork also play a major factor in such decisions as well. Making matters more concerning is that when you look at the Navy's fiscal justification for deciding to sink, chop up, or sell off the frigates for next to nothing to allies instead of putting put back to work for the United States, it just doesn't add up.

Regardless of the Navy's decision as it sits now not to regenerate the Perry class, as foreign transfers, the scrappers torch, or torpedoes and anti-ship missiles take more of these ships out of the reserve fleet, the Navy will have a dwindling parts source if they were to decide to change course and reintroduce the ships into fleet in one role or another—even during a major crisis. Additionally, one has to wonder why some of the youngest retired frigates need to be used as targets instead of much older ones that are already set aside for scrapping.