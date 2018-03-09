Here's A Handy Inventory List Of USAF Aircraft And Their Mission Capable Rates

The reliability of various USAF aircraft has always been a hot topic within defense circles, but the reality of keeping different platforms in the air has made mainstream news as of late. At the same time, the average person seems to be a bit surprised by the actual number of different types of aircraft in the Air Force's inventory. So a simple chart showing both metrics would be very helpful, and that's exactly what our friends over at Scramble posted on their Facebook page recently.

The list, which was sourced from the USAF'S data by the Air Force Times, includes four years of mission capable rate (aircraft can fly with all combat systems functional) data as well as the historical change for each platform, for better or worse. The inventory as of 2017 for each aircraft is also posted in its own column.

Some may be surprised that even with all the USAF's complaining about how old and unreliable the airframes are, the E-8C JSTARS was still able to pull off a mission capable rate of 64 percent in 2017, and a respectable 76 percent in 2016.

USAF Aircrew cleans the windscreen on a well-worn E-8C.

USAF C-5 in depot.

USAF T-1A Jayhawk

The Air Force Training Command's T-1 trainer fleet, which isn't disappearing anything soon, has an abysmal 56 percent mission capable rate. That is breathtakingly low considering it is essentially a modified version of the Hawker/Beechcraft 400A business jet, which has a good reputation for reliability. What's your take on this information? Let us know in the comments section below. Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com