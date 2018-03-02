The Emergency Slides On The UK's New Aircraft Carrier Look Like Way Too Much Fun

HMS Queen Elizabeth's evacuation system appears to be manufactured by Liferaft Systems Australia which has a large defense arm. Apparently the design was conceived in 1992 and has been constantly evolving ever since. For high-end military users, the system's housing is even designed for reduced radar signature.

According to the company's website, 600 people can be evacuated per half hour per system. So in HMS Queen Elizabeth case, it would theoretically take less than 30 minutes to evacuate her maximum complement using the three slides on her starboard side. She has another three slides on her port side as well. The landing area also acts as a large life raft that is fully equipped with supplies.