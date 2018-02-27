White House's Claim That Trump Cut Cost Of Final Air Force One Deal Just Doesn't Add Up

The White House is crediting President Donald Trump with personally negotiating down the price of two new specialized presidential aircraft, which will become the future Air Force Ones, by nearly $1.5 billion. Though this is something the president has long said he would do, the claims are highly suspect, with the supposedly reduced price tag being exactly the same as the Air Force's well established official estimates, with the cuts only being possible thanks to an entirely unexplained increase of more than a billion dollars to the the program's total cost. Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley and other White House spokespersons disclosed the "new" $3.9 billion deal to various outlets on Feb. 27, 2018. This final price tag includes the U.S. Air Force’s purchase of a pair of Boeing 748-8i airliners and the costs associated with having that company make substantial modifications in line with a series of unique and complex inter-agency requirements, which will harden the airframe and its various mission systems against a variety of attacks, including electromagnetic pulses from nuclear detonations.

“President Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing on a fixed price contract for the new Air Force One Program,” Gidley told Fox News. “Thanks to the president’s negotiations, the contract will save the taxpayers more than $1.4 billion.” In December 2016, then President Elect Trump famously Tweeted out that the Air Force One replacement program’s costs were “out of control” and that the U.S. government should “cancel [the] order!” In February 2017, he claimed he had been able to trim $1 billion from the project’s total price, which he himself had repeatedly said was around $4 billion.

The White House now says Trump had bad information about the total price, which it says had climbed over $5 billion. However, Gidley and the other spokespersons offered no details about how they had calculated this new figure or otherwise explaining how or why this dramatic and sudden cost increase occurred at all. As of 2016, the Air Force had laid out plans to spend approximately $3 billion between the 2015 and 2021 fiscal years on the Air Force One replacement program. A Politifact analysis of the available details in December 2016 determined the actual total was likely around $3.8 billion, including research and development and other ancillary costs. In December 2016, Defense One reported that Boeing had reportedly informally offered the president four different possible courses of action to help cut costs. The White House reportedly rejected all of those proposals, which ranging in price from $2.28 billion to $4.2 billion. Not surprisingly, the Air Force's estimate for the total price of the new Air Force Ones remains effectively unchanged, at around $3 billion, in its latest budget request for the 2019 fiscal cycle. The budget documents also confirms that the service has already spent around $1 billion on the project, giving the project an overall price of, you guessed it, approximately $4 billion.

Stephanie Strasburg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP President Donald Trump waves from the door of one of the Air Force's two VC-25A Air Force One jets.

Since 2009, the Air Force has been actively working to replace the existing pair of heavily modified 747-200B-based VC-25A Air Force One presidential aircraft, which have served as the president’s primary means of travel since 1991. It is possible that new requirements could have emerged, especially in the realms of space and cyberspace, and drove the costs up, but if this is the case, the official Air Force budget requirements do not reflect it in any way. At the same time, the service has already announced a number of cost cutting initiatives over the the past few years. The Air Force eliminated a number of the aircraft's planned features in a broad review of the program, cutting around $500 million from the project's cost, but did so before Trump won the 2016 presidential election. This included an immensely short-sighted decision to eliminate the mid-air refueling capability from the new jets. The VC-25A has that feature specifically so the president and his closest advisers can remain airborne and away from danger for a protracted period of time during a major crisis. Its core to the aircraft’s ability to play its part in the larger “continuity of government” plans, which exist to make sure the U.S. government continues to function adequately no matter what might happen, including a nuclear exchange. There were also reports that the new Air Force Ones could use a cheaper commercial grade environmental control system, which again seems like a decision that needlessly increases risks, though its not clear if that decision came before or after Trump entered office. The existing VC-25As almost certainly have more robust air filtration and recycling systems, among other features, in order to better protect against chemical and biological agents and nuclear fallout. According to Defense One, there may have been unspecified cuts to the aircraft’s power generation capabilities, which in turn could have an impact on its ability to carry certain mission systems or run them adequately at all times.

USAF One of the Air Force's 747-based E-4B Nightwatch command and control aircraft refuels in mid-air. The VC-25As have a similar configuration.