Iraq Looking To Buy Russia's S-400 Air Defense System: Report

In the aftermath of the country's dire fight to expel ISIS from its many of its major population centers, it was expected that Iraq would start to pay more attention to building-up its higher-end military capabilities. Long-range surface-to-air missile systems and the integrated networks of sensors and communications nodes that enable them are very hot items in the Middle East as of late.

Saudi Arabia is building an air defense system of massive proportions. Israel leads in this department with its dense multi-layered anti-air capabilities. Other Arab gulf states are also building up their air defenses with high-end western systems, and Iran, who is inching ever closer to Baghdad, has taken delivery of an advanced variant of the S-300 air defense system from Russia. To the west, the Russian's have deployed their own S-400 and S-300 batteries to their outposts in Syria.

Yet the S-400 is something of a geopolitical outlier as it is being procured by two U.S. allies, one of which is a NATO member, alongside American systems. Both Turkey and Saudi Arabia are executing such peculiar procurement program. When it comes to Turkey, who is a F-35 partner nation, their fielding of such an advanced Russian system does not sit well with the U.S., but it is just one of many points of contention between the once far tighter allies. Qatar is also looking to buy the S-400, a country who is purchasing high-end weapons from virtually everyone (including F-15QAs from the U.S.) as of late in a play to beef up its defenses and to placate its foreign supporters.