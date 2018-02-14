Glimpse Of The Future?: MC-130 Sets Up Forward Refueling Point For MQ-9 Reaper Drone

A separate group of airmen then shuts the drone down and the refueling begins. The video does not show personnel loading or unloading any weapons.

The clip cuts out with the drone still sitting, engine off on the runway. We don’t know if it subsequently took off again as part of this particular exercise.

In its most basic form, a FARP is used to extend an aircraft's reach from one point to another, and potentially back again. It can also be used to increase an asset's time over a target area and up its sortie rate. Rearming is a whole other aspect that naturally goes along with the concept. But the tactic can be used creatively to achieve more dynamic and complex effects on the battlefield too.

During typical operations, the Air Force flies Reapers using a "remote-split" method in which a team on the ground uses a line-of-sight radio link to launch and recover the drone, but pilots and sensor operations conduct the actual missions remotely via satellite. The ground crews are generally also responsible for refueling, loading weapons, and routine maintenance on the unmanned aircraft.

It’s a concept of operations that the Air Force has already used to rapidly deploy MQ-1 Predators and MQ-9s to remote forward locations. In 2013, the 3rd Special Operations Squadron, another unit assigned to the 27th, set up a drone surveillance operation with Predators in an undisclosed African country within three weeks.