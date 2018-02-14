The US Air Force Wants a Trio of More Modern WC-135R Nuke Sniffing Planes

The addition of more aircraft could add much needed flexibility to the fleet overall, as well. Officially, the Constant Phoenix jets’ main job is to help enforce the 1963 Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, under which members agree to abstain from above ground nuclear weapon testing. Crews from the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska fly the two remaining WC-135Ws, while specialized personnel from the secretive Air Force Technical Applications Center (AFTAC) operate the mission sensor system on board the aircraft.

But these hybrid crews and their planes often take on other missions since there are no other atmospheric sampling aircraft anywhere else in the U.S. military. The budget proposal specifically cites the “rapidly changing global threat environment” and “emerging requirements” from regional U.S. military commands and the Intelligence Community as key reasons for acquiring the more modern WC-135Rs.

The biggest of those changing threats is almost certainly North Korea, which conducted its first known nuclear weapons test in 2006. Since then, WC-135Ws have been a regular feature near the Korean Peninsula, flying missions from Kadena Air Base in Japan.

Now that the North Koreans have test fired multiple intercontinental ballistic missiles, demonstrated what was likely a thermonuclear weapon, and have threatened to conduct the first atmospheric nuclear weapons test in decades, the unique capabilities the Constant Phoenix jets offer are to only continue to be in high demand in East Asia. Beyond North Korea, with fears of greater nuclear proliferation happening around the globe in the future, the aircraft could be essential in keeping tabs on possible emerging nuclear powers.

With three more reliable aircraft, not to mention an extra airframe, the Air Force could decide to have one forward deployed, such as to Japan, on a more permanent basis, while having two others available for routine and crisis missions elsewhere in the world, as well as scheduled maintenance.

The latter missions might not be related to nuclear weapons or arms control, either. After the Tōhoku earthquake and the devastating resulting tsunami in 2011 caused severe damage and a series of meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan, a WC-135W flew missions from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska to help monitor the spread of radioactivity.