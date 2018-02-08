New "Digital Eye Piece" Will Allow U.S. Fighter Pilots To Own The Night Like Never Before

The system uses a visor that attaches to the crown of a pilot's helmet that projects critical flight data, weapons cueing and sensor symbology, as well as mission information generated from the aircraft's mission sub-systems and data-links in front of the pilot's right eye. The projection is reflected like a heads up display onto a piece of sapphire glass that is specially tailored to the contours of each pilot's facial structure. The unit isn't cheap, with each one costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Every JHMCS capable cockpit is magnetically mapped before the sensor tracking gear is installed, with magnetics being the system's primary mode of spatial tracking. JHMCS and the modern HMD for fighter aircraft concept serve a number of functions. These include elevating the pilot's overall situational awareness, enhancing their ability to keep their eyes "out of the cockpit," and most importantly, giving the pilot the ability to target weapons and sensors simply by looking at said object or locale.

Bottom line: HMDS offer a massive capabilities leap for tactical aircraft crews.

While some HMDs have night vision capabilities built in, JHMCS which the DoD is heavily invested in, does not. What this has meant operationally is that once night falls, pilots forgo night vision or they swap out their JHMCS visor and all its features for a pair of night vision goggles (NVGs). In other words, either the pilot can have the HMD or NVGs, not both at one time.

Israeli defense contractor Elbit and their partners in JHMCS American avionics giant Rockwell-Collins developed a novel workaround for this issue. The Digital Eye Piece (DEP) leverages JHMCS architecture already installed in many fighter cockpits and interfaces it with an eye piece that projects all the JHMCS symbology and information in front of the right eye of existing night vision goggle systems.