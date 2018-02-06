Lebanese Troops Hammered ISIS With Laser Guided Artillery Shells in 2017

U.S. Army Brigadier General Creighton W. Abrams, then commander of VII Corps Artillery in Germany, describes one attack on Iraqi positions in an article for the service's official Field Artillery professional bulletin in October 1991. After being hit by cluster munitions, “the defenders scurried to a nearby bunker only to have a Copperhead round fly into the laser-designated door of the bunker. Realizing the futility of flight, the rest of the enemy unit surrendered.”

The U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps initially expected to use Copperhead primarily against tanks and other moving targets, which were otherwise difficult for artillery units to accurately engage without a massive barrage across a large area or by using cluster munitions . During the opening stages of Operation Desert Storm in Iraq in 1990, the shells proved themselves to be equally useful for precision attacks against fortifications, radar stations, and other similar high-priority, but fixed targets .

In both modes, someone has to continuously designate the target with a laser. In Lebanon, troops on the ground with hand-held laser designators or the country’s AC-208 Combat Caravan light attack aircraft would have most likely marked the targets.

We also don’t know if Lebanon actually fired 827 Copperheads during Operation Fajr al Jouroud, which lasted from Aug. 19 to 31, 2017, or what types of targets Lebanese artillery units destroyed with their M712s. If those shells replaced expended rounds one-for-one, this would equate to Lebanese troops firing an average of more than 63 of the rounds every day. By comparison, U.S. Army artillery units fired just over 90 M712s during the first week of Operation Desert Storm, according to Brigadier General Abrams.

Lebanese authorities also say that their operation only resulted in the deaths of 150 ISIS terrorists, which does not seem to align with this level of withering firepower. It is possible that the State Department's statement that the new ammunition would make up for rounds Lebanon's troops specifically fired during Operation Fajr al Jouroud is incorrect and that its forces had been employing Copperheads on a limited basis for months beforehand against ISIS, as well.

At the same time, the country’s artillery forces could have relied on the shells more to destroy bunkers, other structures, and other hard cover rather than target groups of terrorists, just as U.S. forces did in Iraq. In Lebanon, the rounds could have been useful for engaging ISIS vehicles, including suicide car and truck bombs, as well, but only if troops happened to spot them in enough time to call in the strike. Video footage, seen earlier in this piece and below, that the Lebanese military released online does appear to show Copperheads destroying pick-up trucks, various structures, a cave entrance, and troops in the open.