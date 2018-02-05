US Special Operators Will Test Sig Sauer's New Mini Assault Rifle In Combat

U.S. Special Operations Command is planning to buy a small number of conversion kits from Swiss gun maker Sig Sauer to turn existing M4A1 carbines into new MCX Rattler personnel defense weapons, or PDWs. This purchase is in response to the command’s nearly year-old requirement for a tiny assault rifle able to fire both .300 Blackout and 5.56x45mm rounds, which we at The War Zone were first to report. The U.S. Army, which is managing the contract on behalf of Special Operations Command (SOCOM), announced the plan on FedBizOpps, the U.S. government’s central contracting website, on Feb. 1, 2018. The proposed deal, which the service expects to finalize by the end of March 2018, will include 10 complete “MCX PDW” upper receiver groups in .300 Blackout and equal number of 5.56x45mm barrels. The notice and its attached documentation never specifically mention the Rattler trade name, but the caliber, 5.5-inch barrel length, and mention of a thin, side-folding “skeleton” buttstock are a perfect match for the design that Sig Sauer debuted at the annual SHOT Show trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada in January 2018.

“Sample systems are needed quickly to be used in formal combat evaluations,” according to one document, outlining the Army’s justification for handing a contract directly to Sig Sauer without a formal competition. “The current requirement is for 10 kits that will be used in evaluations that will help shape future requirements that are anticipated to be competed in a full and open manner.” U.S. government rules and regulations require that any agency looking to issue this type of sole-source contract has to present a written argument to justify why it cannot take the time to go through a traditional process. Though the Army posted a copy of this document online, it redacted the estimated total value of the contract, as well as a number of other details.

Sig Sauer Sig Sauer's MCX Rattler PDW with a variety of accessories, including a visible and infrared aiming device at the front, a non-magnifying optic, and back up iron sights.

The documents do not say what unit or units will be evaluating the weapons, but the kits will go to the U.S. Navy’s Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane, Indiana. This facility routinely supports the research and development of new small arms systems for the SEALs, which sometimes filter down to special operations forces in other services. According to the documents, technicians at Crane will use existing M4A1 carbine lower receivers as the starting point to build the complete weapons. However, the conversion kits should also work without any issue on lowers from other AR-15 and M16-pattern weapons or derivatives, such as Heckler and Koch's HK416, which is becoming increasingly popular with U.S. special operations forces and the U.S. Marine Corps, if necessary. Like the HK416, the MCX series, including the Rattler, uses a physical gas piston to cycle the action rather than the AR-15/M16 series' direct impingement system. The latter arrangement blows propellant gasses straight into the inner workings of the gun, which can cause particulate matter to build up and jam the gun unless the shooter makes sure to routinely clean their weapon. From the purchase order, it is also clear that whoever the special operators in question are, they’re interested in testing more than one potential PDW configuration, making use of the already modular nature of Sig Sauer's MCX family. In addition to the Rattler’s ultra-lightweight buttstock, the deal would include 10 standard full-size versions.

Sig Sauer An MCX Rattler with its special, lightweight PDW stock folded to the side.