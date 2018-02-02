Let's Face It, The USAF Isn't Serious About Buying a Light Attack Aircraft

“Rather than do a combat demonstration, we have decided to work closely with industry to experiment with maintenance, data networking and sensors with the two most promising light attack aircraft – the AT-6 Wolverine and the A-29 Super Tucano,” Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson said, according to the Air Force’s release. “This will let us gather the data needed for a rapid procurement.” “This effort to find a lower-cost and exportable aircraft for permissive environments is directly in line with the National Defense Strategy,” U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein added. “A light attack aircraft would not only provide relief to our fouth and fifth generation aircraft, but also bolster our interoperability, so we can more effectively employ airpower as an international team.”

USAF A Dominican Republic A-29 Super Tucano during a training exercise in the United States.

Goldfein’s point about the need for a cost-effective alternative to expensive fourth and fifth generation fighter bombers in low threat environments is entirely true, as we at The War Zone have noted repeatedly. But that requirement is also immediate, long-standing, well established, and something the Air Force and its sister services have already studied in depth over the past decade. Beginning in 2007, the U.S. Navy evaluated an Embraer EMB-314 Super Tucano in the light strike and forward air control roles, particularly with an eye toward offering an organic capability to special operations forces units as part of project known as Imminent Fury. The Brazilian plane maker, in cooperation with American firm Sierra Nevada Corporation, has since rebranded that plane as the A-29, in line with its official U.S. military designation. The next year, a team at Air Combat Command (ACC), drafted the first OA-X concept document, outlining a similar requirement. This subsequently evolved into two separate programs, Light Air Support (LAS) project for foreign partners and the Light Attack/Armed Reconnaissance (LAAR) for the Air Force’s own use. In seeking an appropriate plane for both of those requirements, the service tested both the AT-6 and the Super Tucano, choosing the latter and formally giving it the A-29 moniker, a saga you can read about here. Though the service subsequently cancelled the LAAR requirement, Air Force crews assigned to the 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody Air Force Base have been actually flying A-29s to train foreign pilots on the light attack aircraft since 2014. Starting in 2010, the U.S. Air National Guard also explored the possibility of flying the AT-6 in the light attack role. For those tests, Textron and the Air Force worked to integrate various systems found on A-10 Warthog ground attack aircraft into the smaller aircraft, with the idea that it would make it easier for those pilots to transition to the new plane.

USAF A pilot from the Air Force's 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron exits an AT-6 aircraft after a flight during an Air National Guard-sponsored program in 2010.

Nick Thomas One of the two OV-10G+ Broncos that SOCOM evaluated as part of a light attack aircraft program.