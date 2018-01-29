Here's The Army's Plan For A Larger And More Deadly Bradley Fighting Vehicle 

The U.S. Army is in the process of upgrading its Bradley Fighting Vehicles to give them the power necessary to run new networked communications and other systems, as well as make sure they remain just as capable despite the growing weight thanks to new equipment and other upgraded gear. At the same time, the service is already looking at new proposals for even more dramatic changes to the fleet, including a larger hull, new weapons, and additional sensors. Shephard got the scoop on the Army’s plans and detail the various configurations they are considering for a notional M2A5 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle on Jan. 29, 2018. The goal is to have a first unit equipped with the revised armored vehicles by the beginning of 2026. At present, the service already has approximately $600 million with which to fund both development and the initial purchases of the upgrade components, but this could increase as the Pentagon looks to significant grow its budgets across the board in the 2019 fiscal cycle.

According to Shephard, the proposals Army officials are considering at present fall into two main categories, a focus on the vehicle’s hull or more emphasis on its turret. The service already has to budget to pursue either option, but a new hull would reportedly take approximately four and half years to develop, versus a full five years to craft a new turret. The Army has already spent tens of millions of dollars working with the Bradley’s present manufacturer, BAE Systems, on a pair of sequential improvements, known as Engineering Change Proposals, or ECPs, since 2012. The service will designate vehicles that receive those modifications as the M2A4. The M2A5 appears to take the place of previous plans for a third ECP package.

Based on the concept art, the proposal for a new hull involves stretching the length of the vehicle, but without needing to extend the tracks or add in a seventh wheel on either side. With this added room, the vehicles would be able to carry eight troops instead of seven. Though primarily intended to transport and fight alongside dismounted infantry, the Bradley’s original design infamously sacrificed space for troops in favor of other weapons and equipment. Adding in space for an additional soldier is therefore significant, but still wouldn’t be big enough for the service’s otherwise standard infantry squad, which has 9 individuals. The expanded hull will also provide space for even more add-on armor and defensive countermeasures, which could include active protection systems to shoot down incoming rockets and anti-tank missiles. Information Shephard obtained indicates that the Army believes this will allow them to install between twice and five times as much protection for the crew and other occupants.

US Army Troops dismount from a Bradley during a training exercise, giving a sense of the vehicle's cramped passenger compartment.

BAE Systems A prototype of BAE Systems AMPV, which could serve as a basis for the M2A5 Bradley.

The expanded hull would reportedly keep the weight of the chassis under 40 tons. However, this would still be significantly heavier than a standard M2A3 Bradley, which tips the scales at around 33 tons, including its turret. The Army has already begun to mitigate this issue somewhat through the earlier ECP program, though. The first of those design changes includes track, suspension, and transmission upgrades already necessary to make sure existing Bradleys didn’t lose mobility or become significantly more maintenance intensive under the weight of a host of other more minor upgrades. Those included explosive reactive armor suites, devices to jam and otherwise counter improvised explosive devices, and other self-protection and defensive measures, together known as the Bradley Urban Survival Kit, or BUSK. The driving force behind those additions had been experiences learned during the U.S.-led occupation of Iraq between 2003 and 2008, when American troops routinely patrolled urban areas where insurgents and terrorists would often use the environment to their advantage to engage armored vehicles with anti-tank weapons at close range or hide roadside bombs.

US Army A US Army Bradley Fighting Vehicle with explosive reactive armor in Iraq in the mid-to-late 2000s.