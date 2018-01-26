Heckler & Koch's New Combat Rifle Tries to Blend the Best Features of Existing Designs

A year after revealing its existence, German small arms manufacturer Heckler and Koch has brought examples of its new HK433 to the annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. H&K is now investing heavily in the modular gun, which combines many of the best features of the company's existing G36 and HK416, as well as other popular designs, hoping it will win over the German Army. Heckler and Koch quietly unveiled the gun in January 2017 and showed it to a select group of journalists in that year's SHOT show. The HK 433 is now one of four different assault rifle patterns the company makes, including its earlier G36, which is the German Army’s present standard rifle, and its newer HK416 series, a derivative of the American AR-15/M16 pattern. The company also makes a rifle called the HK233, which is related to the G36, but features a system that allows the user to change the length of the barrel with relative ease.

“The new HK433 … combines the strengths and outstanding features of the G36 and the HK416 families of assault rifles – both proven worldwide,” the company’s website boasts. “It doesn’t matter at all whether you are right or left-handed or have trained on a G36 / HK416 weapon system or AR-15 platform: The HK433 is the solution for every scenario imaginable.” That’s a typically outlandish marketing claim, but it doesn’t mean H&K hasn’t worked hard to make the gun as easy to adapt to different roles as possible. Unlike many of its past rifles, the HK 433 is a distinctly modular design with an emphasis on ergonomics and overall compact dimensions.

Without the need for any special tools, a user can swap out the barrel for one of a different length, making the weapon much more versatile for different mission sets. So far, the available barrels range from an 11-inch compact type to a 20-inch one suitable for turning the weapon into a marksman rifle. H&K also designed the gun so that users can rapidly change to different calibers with a simple conversion kit that would include at least a new bolt and carrier assembly, barrel, and lower receiver assembly. The basic upper receiver shell can accept those different options without needing any other changes and has an ejection port that is wide and long enough to function properly with various different types of cartridges.

HK via The Firearms Blog The various barrel lengths already available for the HK 433.