US Army Hits Setbacks Trying to Add New Infrared Countermeasures to Its Helicopters

The U.S. Army has begun fitting new directional infrared countermeasures to its AH-64E Apaches, giving the gunships added protection against heat-seeking missiles. Now, a review of the effort from the Pentagon’s central testing office reveals those systems do not always work properly. In addition, plans to add the same capability to variants of the UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook have experienced significant setbacks, forcing engineers to reassess how they plan to install the equipment on those helicopters. The Pentagon’s Office of the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation disclosed these details in a review of testing work during the 2017 fiscal year on various weapon systems and other important equipment across the U.S. military, which it published earlier in 2018. This is the first time this routine report has included a section on the Army’s program to integrate the countermeasures, officially known as the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure, or LAIRCM, across its fleets of Apaches, Black Hawks, and Chinooks.

Army aviators have experienced “multiple failures” with the countermeasure system’s warning sensors “in theater,” the report explained, without saying where those operations occurred specifically. “The Army halted integration on the HH/UH-60 variants and CH-47F platforms due to design flaws in the sensor placement and mount systems.” The full LAIRCM system, which Northrop Grumman makes, consists of six infrared warning sensors, a pair of turreted laser countermeasures called the Guardian Laser Transmitter Assembly, and a control interface that links these components together and to the aircraft’s own mission systems. When it spots an incoming heat-seeking missile, it gives the pilots both audio and visual cues so that they can take evasive action and points the turret, which contains a laser, at the threat. The beam’s job is to blind and confuse the missile’s own heat-tracking sensor and cause it to fly off course. The system is limited to engaging one threat at a time, meaning it is most effective as part of a suite of defenses, which would also include other countermeasures, such as decoy flares.

DOD The components of the LAIRCM system the Army has been working to install on various helicopters.

In July 2017, the Army quietly announced that AH-64E Apaches with the 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment had become its first helicopters equipped with the LAIRCM to see actual combat. The unit having deployed to Northern Iraq to support the U.S.-led campaign against ISIS terrorists. The Aviationist further highlighted the service’s use of the countermeasures system in the region after additional photos of the squadron’s gunships with the new equipment emerged in October 2017. The Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies are clearly visible on the tips of the AH-64Es' stub wings in these images.

US Army One of 4-6th Cavalry's AH-64Es with the LAIRCM system.

Other versions of the system are already in service with the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. The Dutch Army has also employed an earlier generation of the countermeasures on its AH-64D Apaches for nearly a decade. The nomenclature for the various arrangements can be confusing, given that helicopters are hardly "large aircraft," but the different versions share the same basic features as the original models the Air Force adopted. The Army's variant is based on the so-called "Department of the Navy" (DON) AN/AAQ-24(V)25 configuration commonly found on Marine Corps' CH-53E helicopters.

Northrop Grumman An earlier model of Northrop Grumman's directional infrared countermeasure system on a Dutch AH-64D Apache.

The decision to equip helicopters involved in the fight against ISIS with extra defenses makes perfect sense. These weapons are relatively easy to use and can be dangerous to both civilian and military aircraft. ISIS reportedly put together a manual for its fighters on the best tactics for employing them against coalition planes and helicopters. Since 2012, Small Arms Survey has documented at least three different types of heat-seeking shoulder-fired, man-portable surface-to-air missiles, commonly known by the acronym MANPADS, in the hands of various terrorist and rebel groups in both Iraq and Syria. Other independent researchers have also been able to track the proliferation of these systems through propaganda photos and video and black market arms listings.

USMC A Marine Corps' CH-53E with the LAIRCM system.