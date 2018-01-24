The USAF Still Can't Get The New AC-130J Ghostrider's 30mm Cannon To Work Reliably

The U.S. Air Force says the first of its newest AC-130J Ghostrider gunships are ready for combat, just as soon as they can train enough crews to fly them. A new report from Pentagon’s top testing office says that while that assessment might be technically true, the aircraft’s 30mm and 105mm guns continue to suffer from poor accuracy, unreliable ammunition, and other significant issues. Earlier in January 2018, the Pentagon’s Office of the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation, which oversees that work across the services, released its latest report, covering various testing activities during the 2017 fiscal year. This routine review touches on the progress of dozens of different weapons programs, including the AC-130J, highlighting both successes and failures.

“Although analysis is ongoing, preliminary data from the IOT&E [initial operational test and evaluation] indicate that the Block 20 AC-130J will support most elements of the Close Air Support and Air Interdiction missions,” the section of the report on the Ghostrider notes up front. “But some shortfalls remain.” One of these is, glaring giving the aircraft’s role as a gunship, is that the fire control systems associated with the plane’s 30mm GAU-23/A cannon from Orbital ATK. The weapon system still has trouble compensating for changes in altitude and how the AC-130J is oriented toward the target as it flies in one of its typical pylon turn attack runs.

USAF A close up of the AC-130J's 30mm GAU-23/A cannon.

The gun and its mount are supposed to automatically adjust to those shifts in position to make sure the rounds fall on the right target. Tests during the fiscal year 2017 showed that the gun ended up out of alignment more than once and needed a calibration update in flight. The problem then became that when the gunners tried recalibrate the cannon itself, they often threw off the positioning of its mounting hardware. It would be a more time consuming process to recenter the weapon in its mount and then recalibrate the system as a single unit. On top of that, the GAU-23/A vibrates so violently at its maximum rate of fire – 200 rounds per minute – that it regularly becomes so inaccurate that it triggers a built in safety mechanism. The failsafe stops the cannon from shooting before the gun automatically recenters itself. After this process is complete, the gunner has to press the trigger again to start firing again. Both of these are serious problems, especially for the Air Force’s various types of AC-130s have developed an excellent reputation for being precision tools ideal for “danger close” missions where enemy forces are close to friendly troops, innocent bystanders, or both. A loss of calibration or severe vibrations could send shells flying wildly off the mark, potentially leading to friendly fire or civilian casualties.

USAF A view of the GAU-23/A and the gunner's position inside an AC-130J.