Mattis Got A Kick Out Of Indonesian Soldiers Drinking Snake Blood During Bizarre Display

Mattis himself is no neophyte when it comes to the somewhat barbaric customs of foreign cultures, having spent his life as a Marine deployed all around the globe in a combative role, and later on, in a partially diplomatic one as a general. With this in mind, the snake display in Jakarta was probably not all too surprising to him.

Almost comically outrageous military spectacles are in no way proprietary to Indonesia. Many countries, from the poorest to the richest around the world, put on garish military reviews for various occasions. The traditional large-format military parade, used to show off a country's overwhelming might and combat prowess, is most common, but more creative and lively demonstrations aren't that rare either.

Maybe the most outlandish example in recent memory was this one that took place last year in Saudi Arabia. President Trump has floated the idea multiple times of executing elaborate military displays in and over Washington DC, and even though many deride him for the idea there is a historic precedent for such a thing.

Mattis's trip to Jakarta and the emphasis on the country's controversial but brutally effective special forces could result in deeper ties with American special operatins units. Cross-training and direct support has been limited since 2010, and between 1999 and 2010 it was largely embargoed due to human rights abuses by Indonesia's special forces in the 1990s.

Indonesia's defense minister Ryamizard Ryacudu said the following during Mattis's visit: