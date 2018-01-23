German Firm Says it Has a "Safer" Way for Tanks to Blast Incoming Projectiles

The rest of the system includes short-range radars and electro-optical sensors, plus the necessary electronic components to link everything together. The radars detect the missile or rocket as it approaches the vehicle and the cameras spot it milliseconds before impact, triggering the explosive countermeasure at exactly the right moment.

The APS-Gen3 is a “hard-kill” type system, which means it is set up to physically destroy the hostile anti-tank missile or rocket. The ADS system does this with small, focused explosive. The system is scalable, consisting of a number of sensor and countermeasure sets fitted around the outside of any tank or other vehicle. Each charge is good for blasting one incoming round.

Reliability is an important consideration in any weapon or other piece of military, but particularly so with regards to active protection systems. By definition, these defenses have to detect an incoming projectile and launch a countermeasure of some type, often with only a fraction of a second before it actually hits the vehicle.

Other types of active defenses, such as Israel’s Trophy, which the U.S. Army is buying for its M1 Abrams tanks, use a similar combination of sensors cued to launchers that are essentially large shotguns. These then neutralize incoming missiles or rockets with a burst of metal balls.

The APS-Gen3 actually has a lot in common with older explosive reactive armor suites, that array blocks of explosives around the hull of armored vehicles. In this case, the charges are set up to simply detonate when they get hit by a threatening projectile.

But it’s exactly these methods of operation that have long presented hurdles to more widespread adoption of both explosive reactive armor and more modern hard kill active protection systems. Covering armored vehicles with charges or other systems that could be lethal 30 to 40 feet away makes them inherently more dangerous to nearby friendly dismounted troops and innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.

Both are especially significant concerns during operations in urban environments or other areas that bring the vehicles closer to potential threats, which are the exact situations where vehicle crews would want an active defense system. Unfortunately, these are the same scenarios where supporting dismounted infantry are equally crucial and where vehicles are more likely to be in close proximity to civilians. First generation active protection systems, such as the Soviet Drozd, were infamously hazardous to friend and foe alike and that perception has persisted to a degree of such defenses in general.

The video below shows the Drozd in action, with a slow-motion clip of the interceptor blasting a recoilless rifle round at 0:50 in the run time, which gives a good sense of just how dangerous the system could have been to any troops close by.