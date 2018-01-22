The French Navy Is Finally Retiring These Antique Helicopters After 55 Years of Service

The French Navy will reportedly retire the last of its Alouette III light helicopters after more than 55 years of service and at least a decade before its scheduled replacement arrives, as the Cold War-era helicopters have become a nightmare to maintain. The service plans to lease Airbus Helicopters AS365 Dauphins to fill the resulting gap until the European consortium's new H160 become available. French newspaper La Tribune first reported the decision on Jan. 19, 2018. At present, the French Navy’s aviation arm, or l'Aéronavale, has fewer than 20 of the aging Alouette IIIs, which first entered service in 1962. They increasingly serve in the reserve utility role, if they fly at all, but as of as least 2016, a number of them were still assigned to the unit Flottille 35F. That year they deployed aboard some of France’s warships, even taking part in large, multi-national exercises, such as the U.S. Navy’s Rim of the Pacific drills, or RIMPAC.

According to La Tribune, French Navy Admiral Christophe Prazuck, the service’s Chief of Staff, told the Defense Committee of the country’s National Assembly in October 2017 that it now costs approximately 13,000 Euros per flight hour to operate each Alouette III, equivalent to almost $16,000. This was up from 5,000 Euros in 2010, or approximately $6,100, and at least twice the price per hour to operate similar, but much more modern helicopters in the same roles. At the same time, less than 40 percent of the French Navy’s total fleet was actually flyable at any one time on average. The main reason for this is that the Alouette IIIs have been in French Navy service for more than 55 years and the design has been out of production for more than three of those decades. Admiral Prazuck reportedly complained to the assembled lawmakers in October 2017 that the helicopter had already been in service for two years when the movie Fantômas, starring famous French actor Jean Marais and featuring the chopper heavily on screen and in its marketing literature, came out in 1964 and his service was still flying it more than five decades later.

USMC French Navy Captain Francois Duhamez, a defense attaché with the United Nations, exits an Alouette III helicopter during an exercise on the Japanese island of Okinawa in 2014.

France’s Sud-Aviation had first flown a prototype in 1959. It continued to build the helicopters even as the company subsequently became part of French aviation consortium Aérospatiale in 1970. Production finally stopped in 1985, after which the company eventually became part of what is now known as Airbus Group. The helicopters have performed a wide variety of missions, but have primarily spent their time as small personnel and cargo transports and air ambulances with militaries and civil operators around the world. The Alouette III's good performance in so-called hot-and-high environments made it popular throughout search and rescue duties, especially in mountainous terrain.

Pflatsch via Wikimedia An Austrian Alouette III flies in the Alps in 2005.