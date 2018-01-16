US Navy To Charge Ex-Destroyer Commanders With Negligent Homicide Over Deadly Collisions

The US Navy says it will charge the former commanding officers of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain with negligent homicide, among other charges, in relation to a pair of deadly collisions in 2017. Other individuals involved in those incidents face courts-martials and non-judicial punishments after a damning report concluded that serious breakdowns in leadership, along with other serious issues, were directly responsible for the mishaps. USNI News was first to report on the charges against U.S. Navy Commanders Bryce Benson and Alfredo J. Sanchez, who were in charge of Fitzgerald and John McCain respectively, on Jan. 16, 2018. Both men face a number of charges that include negligent homicide and dereliction of duty, unnamed sources told USNI News. Navy leadership had already relieved the two officers of their commands after the mishaps.

In June 2017, Fitzgerald collided with the container ship M/V ACX Crystal off the coast of Japan. Then, in August 2017, McCain slammed into the chemical tanker M/V Alnic MC as it headed toward Singapore. The two incidents together resulted in the deaths of 17 sailors. A subsequent Navy investigation revealed officers, senior sailors, and watch standers aboard both ships had violated a host of rules and regulations and ignored basic seafaring conventions in the run up to the accidents. The report, which we at The War Zone previously analyzed in depth here, also highlighted poor training and readiness standards, dangerously low morale, and other systemic issues across the service. An unnamed petty officer from the McCain will also face a charge of dereliction of duty and Benson and Sanchez are expected to have their preliminary hearings soon, according to USNI News. The Navy confirmed that there were pending charges, but would would not officially comment on them.

USN US Navy file photos of Commander Bryce Benson, left, and and Commander Alfredo J. Sanchez, right.

Other officers and sailors face non-judicial punishments, as well. In addition to firing the former commanding officers of the destroyers, the Navy has also relieved the head of the Destroyer Squadron 15, the commander of the Seventh Fleet's Task Force 70, and the Seventh Fleet's top officer. All of those organizations are forward deployed in Japan. The Navy also removed the head of Naval Surface Forces from his post ahead of his scheduled retirement and the commander of US Pacific Fleet will also separate from the service early. The two deadly accidents, along with a string of other mishaps, has forced the Navy to do some serious soul searching in general. US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson and Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer will appear before the House Armed Services Committee on Jan. 18, 2018 to give a public report on two separate investigations into the service's readiness. Both men will almost certainly face questions about how they plan to rectify the situation. In turn, the Navy's highest uniformed and civilian leaders are likely to raise concerns about continually uncertain budgets that make long term planning almost impossible. American legislators are already in the midst of tense negotiations on other issues ahead of a possible government shutdown on Jan. 20, 2018, when funds from the last the latest short-term spending bill, known as a continuing resolution, run out.

The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP USS Fitzgerald, in the foreground, and USS John S. McCain, in the background, on heavy lift ships in Yokosuka Harbor in Japan.

We will update you with more information regarding the charges and punishments against Navy personnel relating to the two 2017 collisions as it becomes available. Contact the author: jtrevithickpr@gmail.com