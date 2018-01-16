The US Coast Guard Wants Its Own Prison Ship to Hold Suspected Drug Smugglers

The U.S. Coast Guard’s top officer says his service doesn’t have any good ways to temporarily hold the drug traffickers and other smugglers it arrests at sea until it can get them to detention centers ashore. So, Commandant Admiral Paul Zukunft is looking for a solution, including one particularly novel and likely controversial idea: hire contractors to operate a dedicated prison ship. Zukunft disclosed that he was considering the plan in an interview with Military.com in December 2017 that the outlet published on Jan. 16, 2018. At the time, the specifics of the proposal seemed to be in the formative stage, with the admiral saying his service might ask for the Pentagon to manage such a vessel or do so by way of U.S. Southern Command, which is in charge of American military operations across Latin America and the Caribbean. There were no formal requirements for the ship itself, either, but it was clear the Coast Guard felt the existing situation was increasingly untenable.

“We're spending about a third of our ship time right now moving these detainees from one ship to another to provide them the best creature comforts at sea until we can land them in Panama, which is the only country right now that will accept detainees for further transport back to the United States,” Zukunft told Military.com. A dedicated prison ship “might have better accommodations than we have on ships with flight decks and helicopter hangars to at least get people out of the elements,” he added. The main logistical issue appears to be a combination of how the United States processes individuals the Coast Guard detains and that traffickers have steadily shifted from smuggling drugs and other illicit cargoes through the Caribbean to running operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The latter area is far less congested, giving criminals more room to maneuver and avoid detection.

USCG A US Coast Guard Medium Endurance Cutter sails near a captured low profile vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean belonging to suspected drug smugglers in October 2017.