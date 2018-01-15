B-52s Are Headed Toward Guam Where B-1Bs And B-2As Are Already Forward Deployed

Over the majority of 2017, B-1Bs operating from Guam flew near constant and ever more elaborate "show of force" missions near North Korean borders as the standoff between Washington and Pyongyang devolved into an increasingly perilous situation. The U.S. has few non-invasive military deterrence tricks left to play, but one of them could be flying various mixed sorties of strategic bombers toward North Korean territory, or even bringing all three bomber types together in one massive and high-profile show of force mission. Although such an operation seems somewhat silly for its air show like quality, it is precisely the type of display the U.S. and its regional allies have decided to put on in the past.

As we described in detail before, all this is occurring as the Winter Olympics in South Korea rapidly approaches, which will be a time of highly elevated risk in an already high risk area of the world. It also comes as high-level talks between South Korea and their belligerent neighbors to the north are underway.

We'll keep this post updated as more information about the B-52's mission to the Pacific becomes available.

