Watch This MH-60S Shear Off Its Tailwheel While Taxiing At NYC's Wall Street Heliport

One of the most visible among them is the fact that MH-60S has a tailwheel—similar to the traditional UH-60 Black Hawk configuration—while the MH-60R, like its SH-60B forbearer, has a forward-mounted (by about a dozen feet), shock absorbing, twin wheel, rear landing gear setup. This configurations offers better deck-handling and more margin for error when landing on tight pads aboard surface combatants. In this case an MH-60R would have made that turn fine.

The Wall Street Heliport gets quite a few high-profile guests, including frequent visits from HMX-1's VH-3D and VH-60N "White-top" helicopters, and MV-22 aircraft when the President is in town. Other distinguished guests and business power players use the pad regularly due to its close proximity to the U.N. headquarters and the center of America's financial industry, along with various other forms of traffic including a lot of sight seeing helicopter operations.

Manhattan's heliports are bustling places, especially since helicopter landings on helipads atop high-rises were banned following 9/11. Now just three helipads located along Hudson river directly serve Manhattan.