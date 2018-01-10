US Marines Get Upgraded SMAW Rocket Launcher, But It Could Already Be Obsolete

After more than five years of development and testing, Marines have finally begun to receive the first improved 83mm Mk 153 Mod 2 rocket launchers, also known as the Shoulder-Launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon Mod 2, or SMAW Mod 2. The updated weapons are more accurate and easier to use and maintain, but their future is unclear, coming as the Marine Corps looks to begin issuing the similar Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle and eliminate certain infantry units equipped with the SMAW from the service entirely. Marines with the II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF), which has its headquarters at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, got their SMAW Mod 2s in November 2017, according to Marine Corps Times. The Weapons arrived at that I MEF, situated at Camp Pendleton, California, in January 2018. The Corps expects the weapon to reach full operational capability across the service between 2019 and 2020.

The SMAW gives Marines “a capability gap in breaching and provided a Marine-portable capability to defeat bunkers, breach urban structures and destroy lightly armored vehicles,” Barbara Hamby, a Marine Corps Systems Command spokesperson explained to Marine Corps Times. “SMAW Mod 2 improvements increase system accuracy, reliability and maintainability, and increase gunner survivability.” Marines can reload the 83mm should-fired rocket launcher, which can use a variety of different ammunition types, making it a flexible system against various targets. These include traditional high-explosive anti-tank and anti-personnel types, as well as rockets with "Novel Explosive" thermobaric warheads that create massive blast overpressure and are especially effective against enemy forces in confined spaces, such as buildings or caves.

USMC A representative of Marine Corps Systems Command shows the SMAW Mod 2 launcher to Marines in 2013.

The most visible change between the earlier Mod 0 SMAWs and the updated version is the replacement of the original sight with a new Modular Ballistic Sight, or MBS. The unit works during the day and at night, thanks to a thermal imaging system, and includes a laser range finder that allows Marines to aim and fire faster and more precisely. The laser ranging component also replaces the older and more complicated spotting rifle on the earlier weapons. This earlier arrangement consisted of what was essentially a separate gun strapped onto the side of the rocket launcher that fired a unique 9mm projectile that matched the ballistic trajectory of the main weapon.

USMC A close up of the SMAW Mod 2's improved sighting system.

Gunners would aim at a target and first fire the spotting rifle in order to make sure they were on the mark and then fire the rocket. Needless to say this method was complex and time consuming and meant Marines spent considerable time exposed to the enemy. The improved weapons feature various additional improvements and use advanced materials to lighten the overall weight. In the end, the 13 pound Mod 2 is approximately three pounds lighter than the original launcher. But despite the obvious improvements over the original design, the weapon’s future in the Corps is uncertain. The service has already spent more than two decades working to update the system, which it first introduced in 1984. American defense contractor Talley Defense Systems, which Norway’s Nammo bought in 2007 and renamed Nammo-Talley, derived the original Mk 153 from the Israeli B-300, a 1970s-era design.

USMC Marines fire older Mk 153 Mod 0 SMAWs during a training exercise in 2015.