Houthi Rebels Release FLIR Video Showing Shoot Down of Saudi F-15S Over Yemen

Militants repurposed an American made infrared sensor turret to track and film the Saudi Arabian fighter jet.

By Tyler Rogoway and Joseph Trevithick
via Al Masirah TV

Houthi rebels have released video they claim shows the exact moment they shot down Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S over Yemen. The Iranian-supported militants appear to have at least tracked the jet using a repurposed FLIR Systems Star SAFIRE sensor turret, which features an infrared camera.

On Jan. 8, 2018, the Houthis released the infrared video footage, which shows the FLIR Systems logo in the frame, via its Al Masirah television network. A separate statement from the group's Saba News Agency says their forces shot down the aircraft with an unspecified surface-to-air missile. The complete video also shows the sensor turret on an improvised ground mount. The F-15S fighter appears to increase speed and releases decoy flares before a projectile hits it, appearing to cause significant damage. The fate of the pilots is unknown at this time.

The Houthis say this is separate from a claim they made on Jan. 7, 2018, about having downed a Saudi Tornado swing-wing attack aircraft. The Saudi state-run news agency SPA confirmed that crash, but said it was the result of a technical fault, not enemy action. The Saudi-led coalition recovered the aircraft's two pilots in that incident. 

In October 2017, the Houthis shot down a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone flying over Yemen. That incident reportedly involved a shoulder-fired man-portable air-defense system, or MANPADS.

We will update this post as more information becomes available.

