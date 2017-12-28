Russia To Begin Testing Its Fearsome New "Pantsir-ME" Naval Close-In Defense System

Its main armament includes a naval version of the Pantsir's 57E6-E surface-to-air missile. This is a two-stage missile that can hit targets (aircraft, cruise missiles, drones) from half a mile to ten miles away, and from just a number of feet above the surface up to nearly 30,000 feet. These missiles are carried in four tubes on each side of the turret, and like Kashtan, twin rotating magazines below deck can reload each side four times over automatically within a matter of seconds. 32 missiles in total are carried.

Pantsir-ME will also be able to fire the Hermes-K surface-to-surface missile. Presumably, these missiles would be outfitted on the Pantsir-ME when the vessel is operating in littoral areas where small boat swarming attacks are possible, or when nearby shore strikes are required. The Hermes-K can be outfitted with a semi-active laser seeker so that near over-the-horizon targets can be hit pricelessly if a forward operating unit—such a drone, aircraft, or special operations team—is lasing the target with a laser designator. Because of the system's unique twin-magazine configuration, a mix of both missiles could be carried operationally.