Japan And South Korea Eye F-35B For Their Helicopter Carriers

For either country, and for their own reasons, the F-35B could also offer the ability to execute highly dispersed operations independent of massive runways that will be at the top of an enemy's target list during a conflict (aka ballistic and cruise missile sponges). The F-35B can operate from small strips and reinforced concrete roadways during a time of war. In South Korea the demand for such a capability is extremely obvious as the country's airports will be the top targets for North Korean missiles and special operations forces during a conflict. Japan, an island nation, could use the F-35B to disperse top-of-the-line air combat capability to remote and austere locations. This could be especially useful in the defense of the country's southern most islands.

There may also be an opportunity for either country in the form of America's soon to be surplus AV-8B Harriers . The Harrier is more compact and lighter than the F-35B that is replacing it, and it's exhaust does not present the same compatibility challenges either. Obtaining a small fleet of these aircraft and introducing shipboard STOVL operations would be a far less expensive proposition as well. Turkey is presently going down this exact path .

Going the AV-8B route could be especially attractive option for South Korea, whose smaller helicopter harriers are better suited for the design and are more focused on amphibious operations in North Korea.

If Japan chooses to go down the STOVL route for its Izumo class carriers, it would mark the first time since 1945 that the country has has an operational aircraft carrier capable of fielding fixed-wing aircraft. It would also be among the most glaring diversions from Article Nine of the country's constitution that drastically limits its offensive warfare capabilities.

Japan has gone out of its way to refer to the big Izumo class carriers, and their Hyuga class predecessors, as "helicopter destroyers" because of this issue. But there is no doubt that Japan's military stature has began to morph in recent years, and especially over the last year, as the threat posed by North Korea has grown significantly. Tokyo's emerging hunt for long-range cruise missiles is just another indication of this monumental strategic shift.

This hotly debated change has largely occurred piecemeal, but supposedly Japan will officially address the legality of these changes and its overall strategic aim in its upcoming National Defense Program Guidelines which is supposed to be published sometime next year.